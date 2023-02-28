A Muscatine woman accused of running over a girl twice and leaving the scene has pleaded not guilty to a Class D felony charge of serious injury by vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving.

According to court documents, Cora Lynn Reed, 18, has also demanded a speedy trial, requiring the trial to commence on or before May 7. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for March 17 with a jury trial scheduled for March 27. At the pretrial, the date of the trial may be rescheduled. Reed has also requested a bond review hearing, which will be held Wednesday, March 1. She remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash only bond.

Reed was arrested following an investigation into a hit and run reported early Jan. 13. The arrest report says a juvenile subject had been run over by a vehicle in the 300 block of Broadway Street. At about 3:40 a.m. Jan. 13, Reed was driving a 2008 blue GMC Acadia and had parked in the area of Fourth Street Park, behind the residence of 609 W. Third St.

Records say she was confronted by a group who came from the residence and surrounded the vehicle. A wooden table had been thrown at the windshield. Reed allegedly sprayed one person with mace. A juvenile female reportedly bent down to pick up a piece of the wooden table when Reed allegedly accelerated, striking the juvenile female and knocking her to the ground. The front tires of the vehicle went over the female. The report also said Reed allegedly stopped the vehicle, reversed and backed over the female, then left the scene.

The report says Reed had gone to the residence several times earlier in the evening regarding a fight that was supposed to take place. A juvenile female was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Brianna Cross, who was run over, sustained a broken pelvis and needed skin grafts on her leg and stomach.

Reed had previously been arrested on Oct. 16, 2022, and charged with disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior in reference to a fight that occurred at the Pearl Button Station.