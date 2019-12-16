MUSCATINE — Parties are common this time of year, but not many encourage guests to share their stories on stage.
Muscatine’s Writers on the Avenue will host an open mic and holiday party at Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Walnut St., from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday.
“The holiday party has become something of a tradition,” said Misty Urban, president of WotA. Urban said the group had fun doing an open mic night at the gift shop, Creations by Oz, 110 E 2nd St., they decided to make their annual holiday party an open mic as well.
Writers on the Avenue is a non-profit that supports local writers while promoting the literary arts. The group celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2020. Membership is $10 per year, but the open mic/holiday party is free and open to any Muscatine writer.
“We typically take turns reading our work aloud at meetings, but reading at a microphone is a different skill and good practice. Reading aloud just brings the work alive in new ways," Urban said.
Guests may share a short work, 3-5 minutes in length, suitable for general audiences, mingle with WotA members and enjoy food and festivities. Works can be any written word: poems, scenes from a play, fiction, nonfiction, flash fiction and memoir pieces.
“Some of us even write songs!” Urban said. “At last month’s meeting we practiced writing haibun, which is a short Japanese form, so some members may share those. Our group tends to be lively, fun and very supportive. We encourage each other to experiment and try new things. We don’t put anyone on the spot, and we don’t criticize; our critiques are always meant to help a writer improve their work.”
Urban said non-writers are welcome.
“There is often laughter, sometimes a few poignant moments, and this time, there will be singing. We’ve taken on the challenge to write new lyrics to favorite Christmas carols, so guests at the event can join us as we set our own works to music," she said.
Writer’s on the Avenue meets twice a month and writers of any age and level are welcome. Inquiry meetings are free. Visit writersontheavenue.wordpress.com or email wotamuscatine@gmail.com. Recent WotA anthologies being sold on Amazon.com, and proceeds support WotA workshops, scholarships and special events.
