Muscatine Y hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters free-throw fundraiser this Saturday

MUSCATINE —From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, the Muscatine Y will host its first “Hoops for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser.

“Hoops for Kids’ Sake” is a free-throw competition open for both youth and adults,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Director Lindsay Phillips. “Everyone who registers gets 25 free throws with a chance to advance to the finals where we’ll have trophies for the champions of each division.”

All money raised will go toward the Muscatine Big Brothers Big Sisters program to match kids with a mentor. In Muscatine, there are 45 kids waiting for a mentor. “The more funds we raise, the more recruitment we can do.”

This will be the Y’s first year doing this event. “We had to cancel two other fundraisers because of COVID, which equates to a loss of $40,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Phillips said. “So we are definitely trying to make up that money, and this is one of those creative ways to do so.”

Registration costs $20, and the Y would prefer that participants pre-register by phone at 563-263-9996 or through MuscatineY.org. Donations are welcome at the event, as well.

“The event is open to spectators, but we ask that people social distance while there,” Phillips said. “I don’t know a lot about basketball, so I’m excited to see those who do come and play, and if someone can’t make it but they still want to make a contribution, they can visit MuscatineY.org and donate directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters from there.”

