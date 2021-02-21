Muscatine's Diversity Service Center to celebrate 20 years of helping immigrants next month

MUSCATINE – In March 1, 2001, the Diversity Service Center of Iowa opened its doors to immigrant families and seniors looking for assistance.

The center is now on Isett Avenue, and has continued helping immigrants with everything from getting documentation to helping them achieve a higher standard of living.

In two weeks, DSCI will celebrate its 20th anniversary and Rosa Mendoza, founder and executive Director, couldn’t be happier.

“I’m reminded of all the struggles that we’ve been through, and I’m reminded of our funders and donors who were willing and believed in our mission,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza has been involved in immigration issues since 1994, and is accredited by the US Department of Justice. She is the former coordinator of the Multi-Cultural Center at MCSA.

Her favorite part of her job is seeing the impact that DSCI has on people’s lives.

“It’s so beautiful to see,” she said, “When I receive a phone call from a client telling me that they just crossed the border and are going to be reunited with their family, it just means so much.”

