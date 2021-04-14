Muscatine's Farmers Market to open May 1

MUSCATINE – In just a little over two weeks, a familiar sight will return to the corner of 3rd and Cedar Street.

From 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, the Muscatine Area Farmers Market season begins. It will be open every Saturday until the end of October, unless shut down by lightning.

According to Market Manager Jennifer DeFosse, there will be no Tuesday morning market this year.

“We’re just going to focus on growing our Saturday Market,” DeFosse said. “That’s our busier market, where we have more vendors and more customers, so we decided just to keep our efforts there.”

DeFosse said the market will not deal with the restrictions it had last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We weren’t able to allow crafters to come for the first two months of market, and the market itself was delayed by a month as well because of the pandemic," she said.

DeFosse still asks people visiting the market to choose to follow COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing a mask and keeping a six foot distance whenever possible.