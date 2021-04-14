 Skip to main content
Muscatine's Farmers Market to open May 1
Muscatine's Farmers Market to open May 1

061519-mus-farmers-market-023a.JPG

People browses the booths at the Muscatine Area Farmers Market in 2019. This year, the market will not require face coverings for guests, but asks them to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

MUSCATINE – In just a little over two weeks, a familiar sight will return to the corner of 3rd and Cedar Street.

From 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, the Muscatine Area Farmers Market season begins. It will be open every Saturday until the end of October, unless shut down by lightning.

According to Market Manager Jennifer DeFosse, there will be no Tuesday morning market this year.

“We’re just going to focus on growing our Saturday Market,” DeFosse said. “That’s our busier market, where we have more vendors and more customers, so we decided just to keep our efforts there.”

DeFosse said the market will not deal with the restrictions it had last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We weren’t able to allow crafters to come for the first two months of market, and the market itself was delayed by a month as well because of the pandemic," she said.

DeFosse still asks people visiting the market to choose to follow COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing a mask and keeping a six foot distance whenever possible.

“We don’t require that the public wears masks, but we really appreciate those that do wear masks, because we’re trying to keep everyone safe, and we would hope that our customers would return the favor,” DeFosse said.

Vendors will continue to follow safety precautions and events, like live music, are on hold until it's deemed safe.

The market is expected to host 30 to 40 vendors, some new, including a new food truck, several new crafters, and two new bakers.

“We’re going to have a lot of new variety at the market,” DeFosse said.

She said last year's market had high sales, despite the delays and restrictions. DeFosse said people believed the market was a safe, but social, place to shop, because it's held outdoors. She expects more of the same this year.

“Everybody’s really excited for it. I know with everything going on, there aren’t as many recreational opportunities right now as there usually are, so I know that everybody’s looking forward to being back at the market,” DeFosse said. “It’s something great and happy to look forward to, and I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon.”

