Muscatine's Flower Gallery to stop selling flowers, convert to Gift Gallery

MUSCATINE – For 26 years, The Flower Gallery has been a part of downtown Muscatine. The fragrant florets are about the become the latest victim of the COVID-19 impact on Muscatine's downtown.

But by the end of 2020, customers will see some changes in the store, including a name change and a change in the offerings to customers.

“I’m going to quit being a flower shop in December,” said owner Karen Diercks. “Starting in January, I’ll just be The Gift Gallery instead of The Flower Gallery. I’ll try it for a year, but I don’t know how successful I’ll be.”

Diercks started The Flower Gallery after being inspired by a custodian at her former Stanley Center job, who had been unable to continue his flower design work. This designer wasn’t able to stay with her throughout the store’s entire run, but Diercks has since met other designers.

Diercks said it is expensive running the flower side of the business. “The cooler costs hundreds of dollars to run every month, and having a design person is also expensive,” she said.

Her designer, Jennifer Summy, plans to open a flower shop on Park Avenue sometime in 2021. “It’s going to be adorable, she’s the best designer in town. I’m really going to miss working with her.”