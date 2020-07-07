Muscatine's historic Hershey Building awarded $1.5 million for continued rehabilitation efforts

MUSCATINE – This week, the Hershey Building in Muscatine was awarded $1.5 million dollars in credits by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).
Each year, the IEDA holds semi-annual rounds for the Historic Preservation Tax Credit program. For the July 2020 round, nearly $22 million in credits was awarded to various historical projects throughout Iowa, including the Hershey Building.
“When these projects are identified as being eligible, there is a two-part process,” said IEDA Program Officer Dan Hansen, “Part one is to identify that the structure itself is eligible to be placed on a historic register… Once they’re identified as eligible, then they go through and submit documentation to identify that the work they are going to perform is going to meet the secretary of the interior’s standards for rehabilitation.”
With the help of the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Parks Service, the IEDA uses this program to help provide cities with an incentive to preserve their historic buildings instead of tearing them down as well as an opportunity to properly refurbish and rehabilitate them while still keeping the features that makes these buildings unique.
“These incentives on both the federal and state side exist because historic rehabilitation typically is a higher cost for each structure based on the requirements for proper rehabilitation, such as more skilled labor,” Hansen said. However, with the IEDA only receiving $45 million dollars for this project annually, they typically have to have competitive rounds after the application period to determine which projects to finance.
Of the 23 applications submitted during this round, the winning projects were selected based on whether or not financially it’s able to be completed, whether there is local support, if the applicant has ownership of the building, how long it could take to complete the work, whether or not the work scheduled could be performed, and the life and safety of the structure.
“As far as the Hershey Building goes, based on the submitting of the application, it was deemed a higher likely percentage that any work on it would be completed,” said Hansen, “The Hershey Building is identified as a mixed-use building, so there will be some commercial space as well as residential.”
Originally known as the Hershey State Bank and named after Benjamin Hershey, the Hershey building has been in Muscatine for 110 years and was considered to be one of the most expensive buildings in the city. In January 2020, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry opened the new Hershey Lofts in the historic building, repurposing it into a residential space. The Hershey Building is also currently home to the downtown Muscatine business, Sycamore Printing.
“We do typically have a high demand (for this program),” Hansen said, “I know the Hershey Building has submitted a couple applications prior (to this round), in which there were other structures that scored higher than it… There is a tiebreaker scenario in which our director does have the ability to look at geographic locations and try to spread the program out throughout the state so that we’re not looking primarily at specific metro areas, and that is one thing that we have been able to do, and it seems to have worked out quite well for us over the past few rounds.”
Bush Construction, the current owners of the Hershey Building, was unable to be reached for comment. At the moment, it is unknown how they will use this $1.5 million dollar award to continue the refurbishment and support of Hershey Lofts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!