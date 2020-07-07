Muscatine's historic Hershey Building awarded $1.5 million for continued rehabilitation efforts

Of the 23 applications submitted during this round, the winning projects were selected based on whether or not financially it’s able to be completed, whether there is local support, if the applicant has ownership of the building, how long it could take to complete the work, whether or not the work scheduled could be performed, and the life and safety of the structure.

“As far as the Hershey Building goes, based on the submitting of the application, it was deemed a higher likely percentage that any work on it would be completed,” said Hansen, “The Hershey Building is identified as a mixed-use building, so there will be some commercial space as well as residential.”

Originally known as the Hershey State Bank and named after Benjamin Hershey, the Hershey building has been in Muscatine for 110 years and was considered to be one of the most expensive buildings in the city. In January 2020, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry opened the new Hershey Lofts in the historic building, repurposing it into a residential space. The Hershey Building is also currently home to the downtown Muscatine business, Sycamore Printing.