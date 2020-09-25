Muscatine's Katherine Becker has been chosen for Uni. of IA's 2020 homecoming court

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – This week, University of Iowa announced the picks for 2020’s Homecoming Court.

Among the 12 University of Iowa students chosen was Muscatine’s very own Katherine Becker, who is currently pursuing a BNS degree through the College of Nursing as well as a certificate in leadership.

“It’s a really good feeling that I’m able to have this opportunity,” Becker said, “I’m very grateful that I was given this opportunity to have a chance to be able to represent the university and represent my team, the college of nursing and my hometown as well.”

Becker, who hadn’t been expecting to be picked, found out earlier this week through email. “I was super excited because it was Tuesday when I found out, and I was under the assumption that the homecoming court emails were going to be given out Sunday night or Monday, so at that point I had felt like I wasn’t going to be part of the court, just because I hadn’t heard back yet.”

This made getting the email all the more of a surprise for her. “I called my parents and they just told me how proud they were of me, and I couldn’t have done it without them and all of their wisdom and help along the way over the past few years,” she said.