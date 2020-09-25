Muscatine's Katherine Becker has been chosen for Uni. of IA's 2020 homecoming court

MUSCATINE – This week, University of Iowa announced the picks for 2020’s Homecoming Court.
Among the 12 University of Iowa students chosen was Muscatine’s very own Katherine Becker, who is currently pursuing a BNS degree through the College of Nursing as well as a certificate in leadership.
“It’s a really good feeling that I’m able to have this opportunity,” Becker said, “I’m very grateful that I was given this opportunity to have a chance to be able to represent the university and represent my team, the college of nursing and my hometown as well.”
Becker, who hadn’t been expecting to be picked, found out earlier this week through email. “I was super excited because it was Tuesday when I found out, and I was under the assumption that the homecoming court emails were going to be given out Sunday night or Monday, so at that point I had felt like I wasn’t going to be part of the court, just because I hadn’t heard back yet.”
This made getting the email all the more of a surprise for her. “I called my parents and they just told me how proud they were of me, and I couldn’t have done it without them and all of their wisdom and help along the way over the past few years,” she said.
At the University of Iowa, students interested in being on the homecoming court can submit applications to a committee who go through each one and decide which ones are selected for the official court. “From that, we go into interviews, and that’s going to decide who is ultimately becomes King and Queen,” Becker said.
According to UI Homecoming Court guidelines, along with need to have a 3.0 GPA and being either a senior or a graduate student, applicants for the court are judged by their involvement in UI activities and organizations, their academic pursuits and achievements, their leadership skills and abilities, their service to the community, their thoughtfulness, and their enthusiasm.
Along with her studies, Becker has been a member of the UI Women’s Rowing Team since she first arrived at the university. She’s also an active member in the Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (ISAAC), a committee that helps assure that student athletes on campus have a voice.
“Through athletics, I’ve had a lot of opportunities to do a lot of community engagement,” she said, “That’s one of our pillars.” She has participated in United Way’s Day of Caring and has in a first grade classroom, helping students with reading and writing. “It’s really cool to see their faces light up when you come in. They think it’s the coolest thing ever, and I’m happy that I was able to do that.”
She was also part of the Nursing Ambassador program, volunteered in the Neuroscience and Palliative care units, and took the time to read to children at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Through this volunteering, she said that she enjoyed being able to brighten people’s days and help them feel better.
She’s also participated in Dance Marathon, where she raised over 1500 dollars. “Those kids are really close to my heart,” she said, “Ultimately, when I graduate, I’d like to become a pediatric oncology nurse. Being able to see the whole picture and understand how life can be in the hospital, and then getting to see them one what they call their ‘best 24 hours of their lives’… it’s really touching for me to see.”
With the official Homecoming King and Queen decision still being about a week away, Becker believes that any of the students on the court would be a good fit for the role. “I don’t know most of them personally, but I was able to talk to a few of them during our pictures, and everyone on the court just seems so sweet and humble,” she said, “I think any of us are very deserving of it.”
As for those in her hometown who have supported her since her MHS days, Becker said that she is grateful and that she couldn’t have done it without them.
