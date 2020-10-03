Muscatine's Merrill Hotel wins Best of the Best award, ranks 20th in the country

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Merrill Hotel has received more national recognition.
Last week, the hotel earned a Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Award of 2020 from Tripadvisor. It means the hotel is ranked 20th out of all the hotels in the U.S.
The Merrill is also ranked in the top 1 percent of all hotels in the world.
“It’s definitely a great honor and privilege to receive this award,” said Brett Waliczek, director of sales and marketing.“Obviously they recognize the top 25 hotels in the nation, and being number 20 is a great privilege.”
Employees, known as "artists" at the hotel, are also thrilled with this great news, he said.
“The ones I’ve spoken with say that they’re very proud to be working here, and it’s some pretty cool bragging rights to talk to family and friends about,” he said.
This isn't the only honor the Merrill has received. Since opening in March 2018, they have received a AAA, Four Diamond rating for three years straight.
According to the AAA website, only hotels and restaurants that pass an in-person professional inspection get a Diamond designation, with a Four Diamond rating going to hotels with “upscale style and amenities with the right touch of service.”
The Merrill has also received the #1 hotel rating in Iowa from U.S. News and Report for two years.
Waliczek said the employees make the hotel.
“They take care of our guests, and they have true, genuine hospitality that they extend to everyone that walks through our doors," he said.
He also gave a nod to the owners, he says have invested a great deal of effort into it.
“They give us the tools and resources that we need to take care of our guests, as well as just the facilities and being able to offer something to our guests that nobody else in the area is able to extend to them.”
Waliczek said the location, on West Mississippi Drive across from the Muscatine riverfront, “certainly doesn’t hurt.”
Waliczek said there remains room to grow.
“We’re going to keep climbing that ladder to Number 19, Number 18, all the way up to Number 1,” Waliczek said, “That’s my goal, and I don’t see why we can’t achieve it.”
