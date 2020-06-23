Muscatine's newest vintage and preloved shop, Red and Lee Vintage, is now open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — Last Thursday, a new vintage clothing and furniture opened in Downtown Muscatine.

“I think our grand opening went really well,” said Jennifer Williams, owner of Red and Lee Vintage. “If I can continue business how I did for those first three days on a weekly basis, it’ll be great.”

Located at 124 West 2nd Street, Red and Lee Vintage specializes in high quality vintage and preloved pieces, from fashion to home décor. Williams will also carry product from other small business women as well as work from a local artist each month. “My store is a safe spot for the community, with open arms for all to come and enjoy,” Williams said.

Williams was an educator before switching to fashion in 2005, working with different fashion houses in Los Angeles and New York. Even then she toyed with the idea of opening her own business like her mother before her. “It took a long time to come to fruition.”

A few years ago, when she moved back to Muscatine, she decided to start her business. She worked with another local shop, the Wild Things, and sold her products out of that store. But she decided she wanted to venture out on her own. “When the space next door became available, it just felt like the perfect opportunity,” she said.