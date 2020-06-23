Muscatine's newest vintage and preloved shop, Red and Lee Vintage, is now open

MUSCATINE — Last Thursday, a new vintage clothing and furniture opened in Downtown Muscatine.
“I think our grand opening went really well,” said Jennifer Williams, owner of Red and Lee Vintage. “If I can continue business how I did for those first three days on a weekly basis, it’ll be great.”
Located at 124 West 2nd Street, Red and Lee Vintage specializes in high quality vintage and preloved pieces, from fashion to home décor. Williams will also carry product from other small business women as well as work from a local artist each month. “My store is a safe spot for the community, with open arms for all to come and enjoy,” Williams said.
Williams was an educator before switching to fashion in 2005, working with different fashion houses in Los Angeles and New York. Even then she toyed with the idea of opening her own business like her mother before her. “It took a long time to come to fruition.”
A few years ago, when she moved back to Muscatine, she decided to start her business. She worked with another local shop, the Wild Things, and sold her products out of that store. But she decided she wanted to venture out on her own. “When the space next door became available, it just felt like the perfect opportunity,” she said.
“I can have what products I like and what I believe other people will like, and I can just be my own boss,” she said. “For decades, I’ve worked with a great company that had great morals and standards, and I’ve learned so much from working for these fashion houses, but doing it for myself is just extremely satisfying and rewarding.”
With her store’s focus on vintage, Williams considers herself part of the movement to realize the amount of natural resources in consumption that people use as consumers, especially in the fashion world. With this movement also comes the realization that there is already great product, and she could present this product to people in a curated fashion.
“The focus on (vintage) is because of the sustainability,” she said, “I’m choosing not only fashion pieces and accessories, but also furniture and home décor that are of great quality and are still current, even though they may have come from a few years ago or decades ago… I just love the beauty and quality of pieces that have been around for so long and still will be. I think having quality pieces is key and essential.
“People have been saying that it’s a unique shopping experience — and that’s what it’s all about. Just being very welcoming and open, and just being a place to make people feel good about themselves.”
Red and Lee Vintage is open Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., Friday, noon to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, visit the Red and Lee Vintage Facebook page, or redandleevintage.com.
