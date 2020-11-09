Muscatine's outdoor warning system accidentally activated on Sunday

MUSCATINE — On Sunday, November 8, the Muscatine County Outdoor Warning System was accidentally activated.

This system notifies anyone outside during a storm or tornado to seek shelter. Normally, it is tested on the first Monday of the month during non-freezing months. With the incident occurring on a Sunday during clear weather, this caused confusion.

Emergency Manager Brian Wright released a statement saying it was an accidental activation, the result of human error.

MUSCOM Communications Director Chris Jasper said it was not human error, but equipment failure, so Wright sent a corrected news release.

Jasper said one of the computer systems that controls the storm sirens temporarily froze.

“While the dispatcher was restarting the computer the system sent a signal out, which activated the outdoor sirens for the entire county,” Jasper said.

“I am working with our vendor to review the activity and activation logs so that we can pinpoint exactly what happened and why it happened, but it will take some time for us to pick those logs apart and analyze them.”

Jasper added that, during his 10 years at MUSCOM, he has not had anything similar to this incident happen.

“I apologize for the confusion that this caused to the public and assure you that I am working with our vendor to make sure that it does not happen again,” Jasper said. “In the event of inclement weather or other emergency, the system is still functional and operational at this time.”

