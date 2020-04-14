Muscatine's Palms 10 lets residents take a piece of movie-going experience home

MUSCATINE — With theaters closed until April 30 and many films being pushed to later release dates due to COVID-19, it may still be a while before residents can enjoy going to the movies again.
But Muscatine’s Palms 10 — along with the other Fridley Theaters — are giving guests a piece of the theater experience to take home with them.
For the past two weekends, Palms 10 has offered curbside popcorn to-go. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Muscatine residents can call the theater from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to order large containers of popcorn, which are delivered to the customer’s car when they arrive.
“Travis and his crew (at Palms 10) did an awesome job of getting popcorn out to everyone who’s wanted it over the last couple weekends,” said Russell Vann-Orsdel, vice president of Fridley Theaters. The program was so popular, that Palms 10 even had to set up a second number in order to take as many orders as possible. However, the Palms isn’t the only Iowa theater doing this.
“I was participating in a board of directors call for other regional theaters,” Vann-Orsdel said, “and one of those operators had shared that they had done a popcorn to-go program and it had been well received.” Inspired, Vann-Orsdel and his team decided to test out this program themselves at the State Theater in Washington. “We just did one social media post on Facebook, and that single screen theater in a community of about 6,000 ended up selling 350 large popcorns that weekend.”
This lead to the curbside popcorn program to be rolled out at all 19 Iowa Fridley-owned theaters, with the social media post reaching over half a million people throughout the state, according to Vann-Orsdel. “I couldn’t believe how supportive everyone was,” he said, “They were sharing it and leaving positive comments — it was really refreshing, to be entirely honest.” He was also pleased residents were buying the popcorn at its usual price.
“We were really encouraged and really grateful for the support,” Vann-Orsdel continued. With Fridley Theaters having other products that will need to be sold before hitting their expiration dates, he said future popcorn to-go weekends may also sell pop, candy and ICEEs at discounted prices as a thank you to their guests while popcorn will stay at its traditional price.
“People really love movie theater popcorn," Vann-Orsdel said. "Everybody’s stuck at home and streaming old movies, and what goes better with movies than movie theater popcorn?”
He also acknowledged that the particular flavor of theater popcorn is hard to recreate at home, so he thinks people like having the option to get it, even if the theaters are closed. “But I think it was also more than that. I think the success was also due to communities wanting to support their local theaters.”
Vann-Orsdel said that, thanks to the “overwhelming support” toward the program, they have kept all their salaried employees on payroll and will be able to do so for at least four more weeks. They were also able to bring back a few hourly employees, due to how busy they were from all the curbside orders.
“We’re doing all the things that everyone else is to survive, but to have a little bit of revenue coming in really goes a long way,” Vann-Orsdel said, “and I think it just showed how important each theater is to its community.” As for opening their doors, he added that they are already looking at options and ways to provide space for social distancing as well as a safe and clean environment in their theaters.
With many upcoming releases having been moved to later in the year or even to 2021, Vann-Orsdel added that Fridley Theaters is also hoping to re-release classic and kids movies to bring people in again, similar to the Summer Movie Programs that the theater chain is known for. While admitting how tough the situation was, with how many of their hourly employees have had to file for unemployment, Vann-Orsdel is staying positive and looking ahead.
“Until we’re allowed to open, in whatever capacity that is, we’re going to continue to have some hopefully unique specials and do some different things so our guests can still support their theaters and we’ll still have a bit of revenue coming in, allowing us to continue paying our staff,” he said, “We’re looking forward to bringing everybody back when we get the opportunity to start selling popcorn inside the movie theater again.”
To know when the Palms 10 is holding another Curbside Popcorn weekend, visit their @MuscatinePalms Facebook page, and to place an order, call 563-264-0429 or, if that line is busy, 563-484-0429.
