Muscatine's Pearl Button Museum is promoting a clean water initiative

For the next two weeks, Baker designed the big fish used in the display, painting them and covering them with dyed pearl buttons, along with making the mussels. “My husband has been so wonderful during it,” she said, “This project has taken over my studio, the dining room, the guest room, the kitchen – we have art supplies all over the place, so it’s been quite a project.”

“We’re kind of going toward a clean water initiative, so we’re trying to promote getting the mussel to grow back into the Mississippi River," said Angie Weikert, the office manager at the Pearl Button Museum.

The giant fish in the window display represent both how mussels rely on fish to reproduce and how the museum is currently working with Fairport Fish Hatchery to start growing mussels in the river again. According to Weikert, one adult mussel cleans 10 to 15 gallons of water a day.

“The mussels, especially, are important to our environment and for keeping our waters clean,” Baker said. “Bringing them back into the scene could help things go back to the way they were years ago before the button industry kind of wiped things out.”