Muscatine's Pearl Button Museum is promoting a clean water initiative

MUSCATINE — The pearl button industry was part of Muscatine for decades, but an even bigger part of that were the mussels that lived in and cleaned the Mississippi River.
With a new window display, the National Pearl Button Museum in Muscatine hopes to encourage bringing mussels back.
On Friday, the Pearl Button Museum installed a window display made by museum employee Vada Baker.
“We hauled everything down (Friday) and we weren’t really expecting to hang them, but they got really excited about it so up it all went.”
Through donations from the Industrial Packaging Corporation and the Weber Button Company, she used paper, cardboard and (of course) plastic pearl-style buttons to create the beautiful window display. She started working on the display on June 2.
Baker has done big art projects like this one before. One of her biggest projects was painting the wall around the aquarium at the Discovery Center. She also painted the large sign by the pond. This is grander, she said.
“I had a lot of fun doing it,” Baker said. “I’ve worked at the museum for several years, and have really enjoyed the history of Muscatine and the pearl button industry, and I enjoy the science behind the host fish and the clams… and we needed a window display so I just thought ‘well, I’m gonna build one."
For the next two weeks, Baker designed the big fish used in the display, painting them and covering them with dyed pearl buttons, along with making the mussels. “My husband has been so wonderful during it,” she said, “This project has taken over my studio, the dining room, the guest room, the kitchen – we have art supplies all over the place, so it’s been quite a project.”
“We’re kind of going toward a clean water initiative, so we’re trying to promote getting the mussel to grow back into the Mississippi River," said Angie Weikert, the office manager at the Pearl Button Museum.
The giant fish in the window display represent both how mussels rely on fish to reproduce and how the museum is currently working with Fairport Fish Hatchery to start growing mussels in the river again. According to Weikert, one adult mussel cleans 10 to 15 gallons of water a day.
“The mussels, especially, are important to our environment and for keeping our waters clean,” Baker said. “Bringing them back into the scene could help things go back to the way they were years ago before the button industry kind of wiped things out.”
Baker thanked her co-workers, Museum Director Terry Eagle and Weikert, for their support. “Terry and Angie have been awesome people, so to me this is kind of a tribute to them for being such good bosses. They’re very passionate about the pearl button industry and have taught me a lot, just listening to Terry give tours and talk to people. It’s been fun working with both of them.”
To learn how to help the museum with its clean water initiative and mussel regrowing project, call the museum at 563-263-1052. The display is expected to remain for the entirety of the summer, and will likely have a permanent home at the satellite museum at the Fairport Biological Station.
“Hopefully it’ll find a permanent home out there, because I certainly don’t have any place for it here at the house,” Baker said. She added that she is very appreciative of the support and material donations she received from the community. “I surprised myself with having the energy to do it, but it went well, so we’re happy with it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!