Muscatine's school superintendent looks back on an unusual first year

MUSCATINE — For teachers, students and faculty, 2020 was a very unusual school year. From classes getting cancelled in the spring, to hybrid learning in the fall, the year was full of change and innovation.
For Superintendent Clint Christopher, the hardest was having to deal with the unknown, not knowing one week from the next, wondering how long schools would stay closed and whether or not they would be able to safely reopen.
“Early on, there were many meetings about how to prepare and plan, and although it was difficult because so much was unknown, it was very helpful to plan with staff, other superintendents, state officials and community members,” Christopher said.
Originally from Minnesota, Christopher was selected as Muscatine’s superintendent in January 2020 and officially accepted the job in February, just a few weeks before the effects of the pandemic forced the Muscatine Community School District to close schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
Despite the massive adjustment both in district and circumstances, Christopher and his staff did what they could in such an unprecedented situation, focusing primarily on the district’s Return to Learn plan. They prioritized professional development and financial resources in order to create not only a safe learning environment, but an effective one.
“Our work with technology and identifying priority standards are certainly pieces we will be focusing on long-term… In any year, you have to prioritize and often revise plans in real-time,” Christopher said. “What you might want to accomplish in the first six months may take a full year or even push into next year.”
Rather than focusing on his own personal goals as the newest superintendent, Christopher worked to support the staff within the district in order to give them the tools needed to adjust to online teaching and meet the needs of their students.
While certainly not a normal year, Christopher said that he felt his first school year in Muscatine has gone well. “There were many people involved in planning leading up to the start of the year, and as we’ve moved through this first half… Our staff have done a great job, and we have demonstrated that we can create safe and effective learning environments.”
Another big part of this year has been asking for and receiving feedback from students, families and staff, which Christopher says has helped frame their planning as well as allow them to make improvements throughout the fall semester. Working closely with health officials has also helped, while community organizations have offered families additional support outside of school.
“The district really has done a good job with the Return to Learn work,” Christopher said. “Even with the benefit of hindsight, we had a good plan with great input from stakeholders, and we continue to make the adjustments we need.”
In terms of other positive highlights from this first half of the 2020-21 school year, both Muscatine middle schools have been able to successfully merge into Susan Clark Jr. High and Muscatine High School was able to open its newest STEM wing. Christopher also expressed pride toward his staff and students at how they responded and endured even in the face of the unknown.
As such, he fully believes that the district will see a strong finish for the school year in 2021. “We will continue to closely monitor the community spread and the impact on our staffing levels.” Christopher said. he and his staff will continue to evaluate the late winter and spring events and activities, and any that are held will be done as safely as possible.
“I feel very fortunate to be here in Muscatine,” Christopher said. “We have an outstanding staff, supportive community, and incredible students. The community has been so welcoming and supportive. We are going to turn the page on 2020 and enter 2021 with positive momentum for continued growth and excellence.”