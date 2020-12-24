Muscatine's school superintendent looks back on an unusual first year

“Our work with technology and identifying priority standards are certainly pieces we will be focusing on long-term… In any year, you have to prioritize and often revise plans in real-time,” Christopher said. “What you might want to accomplish in the first six months may take a full year or even push into next year.”

Rather than focusing on his own personal goals as the newest superintendent, Christopher worked to support the staff within the district in order to give them the tools needed to adjust to online teaching and meet the needs of their students.

While certainly not a normal year, Christopher said that he felt his first school year in Muscatine has gone well. “There were many people involved in planning leading up to the start of the year, and as we’ve moved through this first half… Our staff have done a great job, and we have demonstrated that we can create safe and effective learning environments.”

Another big part of this year has been asking for and receiving feedback from students, families and staff, which Christopher says has helped frame their planning as well as allow them to make improvements throughout the fall semester. Working closely with health officials has also helped, while community organizations have offered families additional support outside of school.