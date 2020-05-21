Muscatine's U of I Health Care clinic celebrates ten years of helping residents

MUSCATINE - For many residents, having a clinic in town means not only having to save a drive to Iowa City or the Quad Cities, but also a sense of familiarity and comfort even during medical procedures.
For ten years now, the University of Iowa Health Care clinic has been offering this as well as other medical services to Muscatine residents, and with their official 10th anniversary coming up, Dr. Michael Maharry was more than happy to take a look back at the clinic’s history.
“It’s very gratifying,” Maharry said when asked how he felt about it. Being one of the original founding members of the U of I Health Care clinic, he has had the chance to watch it grow and change from the very beginning. “Babies that I’ve taken care of ten years ago are now ten-year-olds.”
Due to the clinic’s growing popularity, they have since had to quadruple their staff to assure that they can take care of the residents who need them. “It started with me ten years ago as a single person, and now we have four people there that are working full time,” Maharry said, pointing out a couple of original members.
One of these members is Kathy Wieringa, who started as the clinic’s office manager and helps with communications. Another member that has been there all ten years is Linda Baker, who is the clinic’s phlebotomist (a doctor who draws blood).
But while the clinic’s history only goes back ten years, Maharry explained that Muscatine’s collaboration with the University of Iowa goes back 40 years and counting. “There have been doctors coming down from Iowa City – specialists in cardiology and cancer treatments and pulmonary or lung doctors – that have been coming down to serve Muscatine since the 1970s,” he said.
One of the highest needed services in Muscatine has been kidney dialysis. Originally, there was a building established specifically for dialysis, but when it started becoming too old, the need arose for a new space for dialysis patients to comfortably receive their treatments.
As such, the U of I Health Care clinic was specifically built with this service in mind, dedicating half their building space to being a dialysis unit. As for the rest of the clinic, it’s used for everything from primary care to family medicine, with specialists from Iowa City still coming down to help and offer their skills to this day.
When he asked why he thought the clinic has been so successful for its ten year run, Maharry attributed part of that success to the U of I brand. “I just think that patients trust the University brand,” he said, “and we try to uphold that trust.” Another factor he thought contributed to the clinic’s success is the fact that medical students also come down to the Muscatine clinic to learn.
“At the U of I, we’re educators as well as doctors,” Maharry said, “and if you’re teaching other students, it’s assumed you know what you’re doing. (Our doctors) have the reputation that they know what they’re doing if they’re able to teach it to someone else very well.” He also considers the residents of Muscatine a valuable teaching source for these students. “They are teachers, as well. (The clinic) is just a great learning place because there are real diseases to take care of and real people to help.”
The clinic has also had the opportunity to begin holding visits over video chat, allowing them to see more patients without having to worry about building more exam rooms. “There’s definitely opportunity for growth,” Maharry said, “We’re always looking to see more patients, and if we need to bring on more doctors, then we certainly will.”
As for Dr. Maharry himself, he is proud of the work he and his clinic have accomplished in the past decade. "I really feel that I make a difference in Muscatine, just because there are a lot of people that have a lot of medical issues and that we’re really helping,” he said, “and I just want to thank all my colleagues and great team members. We wouldn’t be as successful without our whole team.”
