Muscatine's U of I Health Care clinic celebrates ten years of helping residents

“At the U of I, we’re educators as well as doctors,” Maharry said, “and if you’re teaching other students, it’s assumed you know what you’re doing. (Our doctors) have the reputation that they know what they’re doing if they’re able to teach it to someone else very well.” He also considers the residents of Muscatine a valuable teaching source for these students. “They are teachers, as well. (The clinic) is just a great learning place because there are real diseases to take care of and real people to help.”

The clinic has also had the opportunity to begin holding visits over video chat, allowing them to see more patients without having to worry about building more exam rooms. “There’s definitely opportunity for growth,” Maharry said, “We’re always looking to see more patients, and if we need to bring on more doctors, then we certainly will.”

As for Dr. Maharry himself, he is proud of the work he and his clinic have accomplished in the past decade. "I really feel that I make a difference in Muscatine, just because there are a lot of people that have a lot of medical issues and that we’re really helping,” he said, “and I just want to thank all my colleagues and great team members. We wouldn’t be as successful without our whole team.”

