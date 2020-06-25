Muscatine's water tower will soon have a new look

MUSCATINE — For nearly 20 years, the Muscatine water tower has had the same classic design. Now, its makeover process has begun, and it will have a new look based on the community.
“We’ve actually taken all of the water that’s normally stored in the tower and emptied it, and the contractors are working on the inside to start on our refurbishment project this year,” said Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience for Iowa Finance Authority.
Last October, Muscatine won the Iowa Finance Authority’s “It’s in the Water” contest, earning the city a custom water tower wrap. Muscatine native and artist Laura Palmer designed the collage, using images that relate the city of Muscatine.
In Feb. 2020, residents voted on some of the images to be used. They chose the city’s bridge, watermelons, pearl buttons, a steamboat and the “Pearl of the Mississippi” logo.
On June 17, the contractor began interior work. Once the tower has been sand blasted and repainted, the new design will be applied.
“The original interior and exterior have lasted for roughly 20 years, but we were starting to see areas that we needed to sand down and recoat,” she said, “We had already planned to do this project this year, so the timing was impeccable.”
It is expected to take a few months to complete. “Once they start working on the outside, that’ll be highly weather dependent, but we are expecting the entire project to be completed by around mid-August,” Cox said.
A grand reveal is being worked out.
“I don’t know if it’ll be a ribbon cutting event or something similar, but we’re working on the details of that event right now with the Iowa Finance Authority.” MPW is also hoping that Gov. Kim Reynolds will come to the unveiling, since the original contest was her initiative.
Cox hopes that through working with Muscatine, Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Finance Authority will do more projects and contests like these.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience… and we appreciate the public voting for us when we got some initial renderings from the artist,” said Cox, “I’m really excited about it, it’s going to be completely different from what people have seen before, and it’s going to be a real tribute to Muscatine.”
