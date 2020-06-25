Muscatine's water tower will soon have a new look

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — For nearly 20 years, the Muscatine water tower has had the same classic design. Now, its makeover process has begun, and it will have a new look based on the community.

“We’ve actually taken all of the water that’s normally stored in the tower and emptied it, and the contractors are working on the inside to start on our refurbishment project this year,” said Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience for Iowa Finance Authority.

Last October, Muscatine won the Iowa Finance Authority’s “It’s in the Water” contest, earning the city a custom water tower wrap. Muscatine native and artist Laura Palmer designed the collage, using images that relate the city of Muscatine.

In Feb. 2020, residents voted on some of the images to be used. They chose the city’s bridge, watermelons, pearl buttons, a steamboat and the “Pearl of the Mississippi” logo.

On June 17, the contractor began interior work. Once the tower has been sand blasted and repainted, the new design will be applied.

“The original interior and exterior have lasted for roughly 20 years, but we were starting to see areas that we needed to sand down and recoat,” she said, “We had already planned to do this project this year, so the timing was impeccable.”