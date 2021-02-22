Muscatine's website has a new monthly reporting tool

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine website launched a new tool to help residents stay informed about city functions.

On February 20, the city launched the city administrator’s monthly report, a brief summary of city activities and links whenever possible.

“Traditionally, the city administrator would publish a report for the city council, giving them an overview of what was going on with each of the departments and the city,” Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said.

Jenison said the city decided to expand these reports and make them public.

“We made it not only a tool for the city council to understand what is happening throughout the city, but also for the residents and citizens throughout Muscatine, just to give them a better idea of what is happening on a month-by-month basis,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The reports will include city council highlights and upcoming issues, reports from vdepartments including Finance & Records, Parks & Recreation, Community Development and Public Works, highlights and incident reports from the Police and Fire Departments, and more.