Earlier this month MUSCO unveiled this year's holiday light display on the Norbert Beckey Bridge. The display is bigger and better than the 2021 display. People can see the display every night until Christmas and listen to synchronized Christmas music on FM radio station 87.9.
MUSCO lights up the Norbert Beckey Bridge for the holidays
