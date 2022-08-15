Musco provides lighting for Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE – If you build it they will come … and if you light it, your company will get free tickets that some lucky associate will win in a drawing and get to take his or her family to see one of the biggest games of the year.

It is tradition for Musco to hold a drawing for team members to possibly win tickets to the big game played under Musco lighting at the Field of Dreams. Other possible prizes allows team members to visit the site where the original movie was filmed.

Since the Field of Dreams was first built, Musco has been part of it. The relationship started in 1988 when Universal Pictures was adapting the novel “Shoeless Joe” and had constructed a baseball diamond in the corn field on Iowa producer Don Lansing’s spread in Dubuque County. After shooting wrapped, Lansing kept the field as a tourist destination. In recent times it has seen a revitalization, with Go The Distance Baseball LLC buying the farm property and bringing Major League Baseball to it in 2019. Again it was under Musco lights on Aug. 11 when the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. This was the follow-up from the 2021 game that became the most watched baseball game in 16 years.

“We returned in 2020 to outfit the stadium with our TLC for LED system,” Musco President and CEO Jeff Rogers said. “The Major League Baseball (MLB) field is just about 1000 feet from the filming site of the original 'Field of Dreams' movie. The movie is about Iowa, about family, and about kids and their dreams. We’re proud to support MLB’s initiative to highlight the values of the movie.”

Family was at the front during the 2022 game when Ken Griffey Jr. asked his father Ken Griffey Sr. – both of whom played for the Reds – to play a game of catch during pregame ceremonies.

Musco team member Michelle Waber said Musco provides lighting and any service the lighting may need, with the style of lighting being up to the owners. While she said the light array is downplayed so as not to detract focus from the game. Light poles are included.

“All Musco systems are special,” Rogers said. “The same care and expertise goes into lighting this field that will go into Williamsport for the Little League World Series or a local high school football game. We make all fields big-league quality.”

For the field, accent lights with Balltracker technology light the field in such a way that the nighttime environment is maintained while the baseball is illuminated. The entertainment lighting also allows the lights to be synched with music.

“Field of Dreams” was not the first movie to feature Musco lighting. Musco also provided the lighting for the 1983 Tom Cruise film “All the Right Movies.”