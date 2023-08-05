No comments were made during a public hearing and the Muscatine City Council Thursday quickly approved a proposed development agreement with Musco Sports Lighting for the company to expand its Muscatine facility.

In 2022 the council supported the project by rezoning the area in which a new 22,000 square foot pole fabrication area will be built this year and 90,000 feet of additional aluminum fabrication production space in 2025. Musco is requesting a 50% tax increment rebate over 10 years. Additional parking was added last year. The rebate is not to exceed $500,000 and because it will be funded by the future tax increment will have no impact on the city’s budget.

The total capital investment in the projects is about $11,200,000. Musco is also requesting a high quality jobs cash of $1 million and construction sales tax refund of $336,000 from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The project is expected to add 50 additional jobs over five years.

“Support for the TIF request will assist Musco in the completion of this local project and further solidify our operations here in Muscatine,” Nelson said. “It will also serve to support requests for additional financial assistance from the Iowa Economic Development Authority."

The council also awarded a contract to Braun’s Excavating LLC in the amount of $19,850 to demolish a house at 1200 Iowa Avenue which has been declared substandard and dangerous. There was no discussion from the public or by the council.

Funding for the demolition will come from bonding proceeds. The owner will be billed for the cost of the demolition. If the bill is not paid, the cost will be assessed against the property.

During the July 24 meeting, Brian Costas of Tico Investments asked that the structure be spared. He said it had been sold in 2022, but the new owner had defaulted and Tico is seeking foreclosure. The city had sent him a notice on May 15 that stated he had 60 days to repair or demolish the building.

The structure has been dormant for over a decade and that many complaints have been leveled at it. It was reported the residence has over 26 violations. While the building has historical value, the council voted to remove the building during the July 24 meeting. Issues had been reported as early as 2016.