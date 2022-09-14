Muskie Homecoming court announced

MUSCATINE – Even though homecoming week is still about two weeks away, the Muscatine High School student council announced the homecoming court during a special video production Tuesday.
Homecoming king candidates are: Daniel Adams, Jared Lopez, Gabe Salazar, Nathan Sharar, and Brenden Steele
Homecoming queen candidates are: Aubrey Haney, Makenna Kopf, Taya Melendez, Ella Schroeder, and Lanie Weikert.
Homecoming week will be Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1. Monday will be Jersey vs. Jersey Shore Day. The powderpuff game will be held at 7 p.m. in the Muscatine High Stadium. Tuesday will be Tacky Tourist Day. Wednesday will be Decades Day. Thursday will be Dress Like Dad Day. The Homecoming parade will also be held Thursday at 6 p.m. beginning at Grant Elementary. The coronation will be at 7 p.m. in the Muscatine High stadium. Friday will be Muskie Mania Spirit Day. The homecoming dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Muscatine High School main gym.
People are also reading…
The video announcement can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR12WfW78xAdjBXSZAg3Aa9ph172p7OGXqWcmtoxZFNEJNo3FFv7Bq7WwxI&v=uMRHujpsXKg&feature=youtu.be