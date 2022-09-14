Muskie Homecoming court announced

Homecoming week will be Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1. Monday will be Jersey vs. Jersey Shore Day. The powderpuff game will be held at 7 p.m. in the Muscatine High Stadium. Tuesday will be Tacky Tourist Day. Wednesday will be Decades Day. Thursday will be Dress Like Dad Day. The Homecoming parade will also be held Thursday at 6 p.m. beginning at Grant Elementary. The coronation will be at 7 p.m. in the Muscatine High stadium. Friday will be Muskie Mania Spirit Day. The homecoming dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Muscatine High School main gym.