Muskie juniors and seniors were still able to enjoy a drive-thru C.A.P.E. event

“It’s a bit better than waiting all night to enter the drawings.”

Roeth guessed the TVs, Xbox Ones or cash prizes would be the most sought-after. “We have so many donors that still donated this year,” she said, “so we wanted to be able to give those away.”

As always, the event also has a special prize to give away to one lucky senior: a 2009 Pontiac Torrent, donated by Krieger’s in Muscatine. Winners of the other items will be announced through the MHS social media page, but the winner of the Pontiac will be announced by a Krieger’s representative live on the Tony Tone show Friday morning.

Many of the volunteers who helped put on this year’s C.A.P.E. have junior or seniors of their own this year, Roeth said, wanted to do something for them after all they had went through this year. “That’s really what motivated us,” she said, “Everybody just worked super hard to put this together.” She also wanted to give a special thanks to all of the businesses and community members who donated to the event. “We could not do this without them. They are fantastic, and we have a wonderful community here in Muscatine.”