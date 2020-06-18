Muskie juniors and seniors were still able to enjoy a drive-thru C.A.P.E. event

MUSCATINE — While it may look very different this year and take place during the day, parents and community members alike have come together to keep a Muskie tradition alive.
Though an official prom was canceled, Muscatine High School still put together a Carnival After Prom Extravaganza (C.A.P.E.) event in the Calvary Church parking lot, acting as a sort of drive-thru event.
“We really wanted to do something for the kids that was special,” said C.A.P.E. 2020 chairperson Rachel Roth, “and we also had terrific community support.”
Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, junior and senior MHS students could try their luck at over two dozen drawing prizes, like TVs, laptops, X-Box Ones, furniture, microwaves, a minifridge, Airpods, gift cards, local business packages, an inflatable kayak, cash prizes and much more.
Senior Camilla Mulder said she wanted the minifridge, though she also hoped to win a cash prize. She appreciated the school trying to still do something for the occasion.
“We get to just enjoy it more since it’s during the day, I think, so it’s not like we’re ending our school year with nothing,” she said, “At least we got to do something.”
Her friend, Adamais Bautista, a senior, also hoped to win a cash prize, also enjoyed the daytime event.
“It’s a bit better than waiting all night to enter the drawings.”
Roeth guessed the TVs, Xbox Ones or cash prizes would be the most sought-after. “We have so many donors that still donated this year,” she said, “so we wanted to be able to give those away.”
As always, the event also has a special prize to give away to one lucky senior: a 2009 Pontiac Torrent, donated by Krieger’s in Muscatine. Winners of the other items will be announced through the MHS social media page, but the winner of the Pontiac will be announced by a Krieger’s representative live on the Tony Tone show Friday morning.
Many of the volunteers who helped put on this year’s C.A.P.E. have junior or seniors of their own this year, Roeth said, wanted to do something for them after all they had went through this year. “That’s really what motivated us,” she said, “Everybody just worked super hard to put this together.” She also wanted to give a special thanks to all of the businesses and community members who donated to the event. “We could not do this without them. They are fantastic, and we have a wonderful community here in Muscatine.”
On July 2, Muscatine High School will hold its graduation ceremony — something students have missed since school ended last month, and are looking forward to. “It almost doesn’t feel like we graduated,” Bautista said, “It still feels like March, it shouldn’t be June already.”
“It’s going to be hot,” another senior, Ashley Bohling said, because the ceremony will be outdoors this year. “But I think I’m just excited to walk across the stage.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!