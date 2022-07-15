 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Musser Park reopens

  • 0

The Musser Park playground reopened for public use on July 13 following the completion of a trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street as part of the Southend Improvement Project. The playground area was closed June 9 as construction began on the trail extension. A sidewalk between the trail and the playground area was also added during the trail construction. Additional Musser Park improvements include erecting a new shelter located close to the right field fence of the ball diamond. The new shelter should be completed by July 22, weather permitting. New playground equipment is planned for Musser Park, but the equipment may not arrive until next spring due to supply chain issues.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Preliminary hearing set for West

Preliminary hearing set for West

MUSCATINE — A preliminary for a Muscatine man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child has been set for 9…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News