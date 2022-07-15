The Musser Park playground reopened for public use on July 13 following the completion of a trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street as part of the Southend Improvement Project. The playground area was closed June 9 as construction began on the trail extension. A sidewalk between the trail and the playground area was also added during the trail construction. Additional Musser Park improvements include erecting a new shelter located close to the right field fence of the ball diamond. The new shelter should be completed by July 22, weather permitting. New playground equipment is planned for Musser Park, but the equipment may not arrive until next spring due to supply chain issues.
Musser Park reopens
