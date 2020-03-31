Musser Public Library continues to provide programs and resources despite COVID-19

“We’re kind of just getting started with a lot of this,” said Library Director Pam Collins. Depending on how long the COVID situation lasts, Pam said that they would try to expand their schedule of live streamed and recorded programs even more. “Not only are they educational, but because it’s over Facebook, there’s that sense of interaction and community, and it’s important to find additional ways to develop community during this time.”

However, even after the virus has ran its course, they hope to continue these broadcast programs afterwards. “Even when things calm down, there will still be a reluctance and concern with being out in public,” Pam Collins said. She added that having access to these programs outside of the library can also benefit those who are unable to leave their homes for non-COVID related reasons or those who are unable to get to the library.

Along with the ability to check out e-books, the Musser Public Library website now also includes a COVID-19 information page, resources, downloadable databases, magazines and music, as well as audio books. Software for online meeting programs such as Zoom and resources for at-home educational learning are also available through the site.