Musser Public Library continues to provide programs and resources despite COVID-19

MUSCATINE - O Baby Lapsit is a favorite for Muscatine babies and their parents, a fun time for songs, stories and socializing.
Now, in a different format, Musser Public Library is continuing this program and many more.
Using Facebook to live stream and post videos, as well as public broadcasting Cable Channel 5, the Musser Public Library is broadcasting programs such as O Baby Lapsit, Preschool Storytime, craft demonstrations, and Tai Chi for Adults with Caleen Pagel.
“We’ve been working really hard on getting these programs out,” said Betty Collins, youth services manager.
Knowing that not every resident has access to a computer or internet, the library had been persistent in getting their programs both online and on TV, and so far they say that the response to these efforts have been positive.
Collins said the story hours provide language and educational skills, and are a way of socializing and interacting with others. Even if their group is no longer seeing each other face-to-face, Julie Lear and the other O Baby Lapsit hosts keep some level of personal interaction by including the names of her young online guests in their songs.
O Baby Lapsit and Preschool Storytime are a priority, but Musser will add other programs this way. This includes Sparkplugs, Skeleton Key Adventure Club and a new program, Science Sibs. “(These programs) help give children a sense of normalcy without leaving their home,” Collins said.
“We’re kind of just getting started with a lot of this,” said Library Director Pam Collins. Depending on how long the COVID situation lasts, Pam said that they would try to expand their schedule of live streamed and recorded programs even more. “Not only are they educational, but because it’s over Facebook, there’s that sense of interaction and community, and it’s important to find additional ways to develop community during this time.”
However, even after the virus has ran its course, they hope to continue these broadcast programs afterwards. “Even when things calm down, there will still be a reluctance and concern with being out in public,” Pam Collins said. She added that having access to these programs outside of the library can also benefit those who are unable to leave their homes for non-COVID related reasons or those who are unable to get to the library.
Along with the ability to check out e-books, the Musser Public Library website now also includes a COVID-19 information page, resources, downloadable databases, magazines and music, as well as audio books. Software for online meeting programs such as Zoom and resources for at-home educational learning are also available through the site.
In addition, Musser has also extended their Wi-Fi, allowing it to be used and accessed in the Musser Public Library parking lot 24 hours a day. “If people need to stop by to send an email or download a movie for later, they’re more than welcome,” said Pam.
For more information visit the Musser Public Library Facebook page or musserpubliclibrary.org.
