MUSCATINE — The Musser Public Library will bring a unique Christmas experience to Muscatine kids this Friday.
From 6-8 p.m., kids can visit the library’s annual German Christmas Market, in meeting room 301. They will use play money provided by the library to buy goodies, crafts and toys at the market.
“Some years back we attempted to create a scaled-down version in the library to help kids experience the excitement of ‘buying’ little treats from the market stall vendors,” said Betty Collins, the children’s librarian at Musser Public Library. “What we found was that all ages enjoyed the old-world charm, as far as we could create it.”
To help make the German Christmas Market feel all the more realistic and unique, the market will be lit with twinkle lights. There will be cider and chestnuts to try, as well as authentic German objects to view.
“When I lived in Germany over 30 years ago, I was enchanted by the European phenomenon of the Christmas Market,” Collins said, “with its blaze of white lights and sweet and savory fragrances.”
Little ones can make a Christmas tree made out of yarn and pom-balls, a marshmallow snowman with a candy cane sled, and paper snowflakes. St. Nicholas will be there to hand out gold coins, as is tradition.
“Over the past few years, we have continued to offer the event as a way for children to travel and learn about other places and cultures in the familiarity of their own public library. And, if they are inspired to check out books to learn more about other cultures and how they celebrate Christmas, then it’s all for the better.”
The German Christmas Market is a free even and will open for families and children all ages.
