Musser Public Library reopens its doors starting Monday

MUSCATINE — Local bookworms and avid readers who might have missed the comfortable atmosphere of their library can rejoice — the Musser Public Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1.
“I’m very excited,” said Library Director Pam Collins. “Libraries don’t typically close for anything, so it was very difficult for us to close.”
In coordination with Gov. Kim Reynolds and state health guidelines, Musser is now in Phase 1 of reopening. This includes contactless curbside pickup, all returned items being quarantined according to guidelines, and library programming Baby Lapsit and Adult Tai Chi being recorded and posted on Facebook or aired on Channel 5 rather than being open to the public.
On June 1, Musser Public Library will move into Phase 2 of their reopening process.
“A lot of people have expressed that they still want to come into the building and pick out their books,” Collins said, “and we have a lot of people that use our computers as well.”
The library will be open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“Our hours are very much shortened,” she said. “We tried to create hours that would allow everyone to be able to come by regardless of what shift they worked.”
With only the north handicapped accessible doors unlocked, the library will be limited to 50 people at a time including staff, with patrons only being able to spend one hour in the library each day.
“We’re limiting it to an hour because we don’t know how many people to expect,” she said, though they are prepared to loosen this time limit when appropriate.
They discourage patrons from using the library as a social hangout space in order to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. The lack of toys in the children’s area and seating being limited to computer use only will help with this. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times, and wearing masks is encouraged.
“It’s a different experience, and we have to do that for the virus,” said Collins, “so it won’t be the library experience a lot of people are used to, but it does allow people to come in the building to see what’s new and use the computers.”
Inter-library loan services and the Rivershare Library program will resume on June 15.
“We don’t want to have to shut down totally again,” she said, “so we’re trying to accommodate as best we can to the situation but also keep our patrons safe.”
Services such as curbside pick-up, programs being broadcast online or on TV, and Wi-Fi in the library parking lot will remain. “If people want to come into the building or not, we’re still able to provide as much service as we possibly can.” Collins also promised that the Wi-Fi will be improved soon, once the library gets new equipment, and they are looking into adding more adult programming to the broadcast schedule as well. As for the summer reading program, this will also be online.
Kids can send in things to participate in summer reading broadcasts and will be able to use bingo cards to keep track of their reading. These cards can be picked up at curbside at the library and at the service desks at Fareway and Hy-Vee as well as printed out at home. They can then be mailed back to the library or dropped into the library’s drop-off box.
“People can find ways to accommodate to their level of comfort of being in public, and that’s really our goal,” Collins said, “We want to accommodate everyone’s personal preferences as best we can while dealing with the virus.”
She added that guests can contact the library and offer their suggestions as well. “We’re willing to do anything we can to help people have access.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.