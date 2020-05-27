Musser Public Library reopens its doors starting Monday

With only the north handicapped accessible doors unlocked, the library will be limited to 50 people at a time including staff, with patrons only being able to spend one hour in the library each day.

“We’re limiting it to an hour because we don’t know how many people to expect,” she said, though they are prepared to loosen this time limit when appropriate.

They discourage patrons from using the library as a social hangout space in order to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. The lack of toys in the children’s area and seating being limited to computer use only will help with this. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times, and wearing masks is encouraged.

“It’s a different experience, and we have to do that for the virus,” said Collins, “so it won’t be the library experience a lot of people are used to, but it does allow people to come in the building to see what’s new and use the computers.”

Inter-library loan services and the Rivershare Library program will resume on June 15.

“We don’t want to have to shut down totally again,” she said, “so we’re trying to accommodate as best we can to the situation but also keep our patrons safe.”