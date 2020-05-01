Musser Public Library to offer new curbside pick-up service, return drop box unlocked

MUSCATINE -- “People have different preferences. Some people prefer print and some prefer online.”
Even during a pandemic, Muscatine’s Musser Public Library aims to give every resident a choice in the format they use to read.
Starting Friday, May 1, Musser will allow patrons to schedule an appointment for curbside pickup of any books, DVDs, CDs and games that they would like to borrow. Residents can call 563-263-3065 (Ext. #1) any time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule their pickup time, though the library asks that they schedule 24 hours in advance. They will also be asked the make and model of the vehicle they will be using when they pick up their materials.
“For the last 10 years, libraries have tried to offer a variety of formats, just because we know certain people are comfortable with certain formats, and some people don’t even have any of the devices needed to use online products such as eBooks,” said Library Director Pam Collins, “We just thought that it would be helpful to give people the option.”
Originally, Musser had planned a curbside pick-up service before the pandemic started, after discovering that other libraries in the state and country offer similar services. They were forced to close by the pandemic and the library hired ServPro to clean and disinfect everything — including all materials.
“Nothing has been checked out since (the closure), and the few things that have been returned since then have also been thoroughly disinfected,” Collins said. They will continue disinfecting materials as they are checked back in, and let items sit for a certain period after being disinfected — three days for plastic and 24 hours for books. “Everything is available, with the exception of interlibrary loans, though they’ll take a little longer to get back to the shelves.”
There will be a table near the North Entrance of the library filled with bagged materials, each with a piece of paper with the patrons’ last name on it. Each library card will only be able to check out 10 materials at a time, though Musser is still producing new cards at this time.
“If you’re used to checking out for your entire family on one card, you can get more cards for each of your family members and have more materials checked out at the same time.” Residents will also be able to return items once again, with the library’s drop box being unlocked starting Friday. Even with the current pandemic changing the process of checking out and returning books, Collins is confident that most library items will be returned eventually.
“When we check out physical materials, there’s always a chance that somebody will lose something or have it returned late, but we’re very used to that,” she said. “Some of that is just a cost of doing business, and it just happens.” She also wanted to remind residents that all children’s material have no overdue fees attached to them.
As for the new pick-up system, Collins considers it fairly safe, comparing it to the local restaurants that have been allowing curbside pick-up since the closures started, and assuring that library staff will be using face coverings and gloves. Along with encouraging them to wear face coverings as well, she hopes that residents who enjoy physical books more than eBooks will use the service.
“We want people to have access to the formats they’re most comfortable with. This is a critical time for people to have some of those things that are comforting for them and for kids to continue reading while schools are closed,” Collins said. “We hope people use both curbside and online, but we’ll do our best to provide everything we can in every format possible.”
Curbside pick-up hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons are asked to use Walnut Street to come to 2nd Street. Once there, they will drive to the front of the library and stop in the front to pick up their materials. They will then go through the parking lot and behind the library, returning to Walnut. For more information on the service, visit https://musserpubliclibrary.org/curbside-pickup/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.