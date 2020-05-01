Musser Public Library to offer new curbside pick-up service, return drop box unlocked

“Nothing has been checked out since (the closure), and the few things that have been returned since then have also been thoroughly disinfected,” Collins said. They will continue disinfecting materials as they are checked back in, and let items sit for a certain period after being disinfected — three days for plastic and 24 hours for books. “Everything is available, with the exception of interlibrary loans, though they’ll take a little longer to get back to the shelves.”

There will be a table near the North Entrance of the library filled with bagged materials, each with a piece of paper with the patrons’ last name on it. Each library card will only be able to check out 10 materials at a time, though Musser is still producing new cards at this time.

“If you’re used to checking out for your entire family on one card, you can get more cards for each of your family members and have more materials checked out at the same time.” Residents will also be able to return items once again, with the library’s drop box being unlocked starting Friday. Even with the current pandemic changing the process of checking out and returning books, Collins is confident that most library items will be returned eventually.