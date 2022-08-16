Names released as homicide investigation continues.

MUSCATINE COUNTY – It was only about a week after the 15 year anniversary of the sale of the house at 3760 Midway Beach Road that Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies forced entry into the residence and located a deceased female subject.

On Tuesday, neighbors of the residence describe the owners as a nice, older couple. While none wished to be quoted, they said the couple was rarely at the $304,300 riverside cabin, as they own several properties throughout the country and traveled a lot. According to records from the Muscatine County Assessor’s office, Donald R. and Christine A. Briegel are the owners of the house. An Internet search shows their current and former residences to include Clinton, Lexington, Tenn., North Palm Beach, Muscatine, Davenport, and Goose Lake. Their address on county records is a post office box in Lexington.

Records show the cabin was purchased Aug. 8, 2007 for $207,000.

According to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, Christine Briegel was found deceased in the rural Muscatine County cabin and Donald Briegel is the suspect in the homicide. He reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the couple's North Palm Beach home.

According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, on Monday Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department asking the residence be checked. The police advised they had received information that a female had been murdered at the location and the suspect had returned to their jurisdiction. The female was later identified as Christine Briegel. The police had located a suspect vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent residence.

After Muscatine County deputies discovered the female, they applied for and were granted a search warrant to process the residence. As they were working on the residence, the North Palm Beach Police Department reported they had entered a residence and located the suspect deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later identified as Donald Briegel.

WPTV News in Palm Beach, Fla., reports that police had discovered a body in the 700 block of Lighthouse Drive. During the investigation, traffic was re-routed around the scene. The Facebook page for the Village of North Palm Beach reported police are conducting a death investigation. It was also reported there was no risk to the public.

The North Palm Beach Police Department did not return a phone call requesting additional information before press time.

The Palm Beach County Assessor’s Office records show the Briegels own a property at 740 Lighthouse Drive.