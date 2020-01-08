MUSCATINE - NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will be expanding its education and support programs in Muscatine County.
Through their partnership with the Muscatine Department of Public Health, NAMI (or National Alliance on Mental Health) will be bringing programming for family and caregivers that support both youth and adults living with a mental health condition. The Department of Public Health will also use its referral network to bring families in need into NAMI programs.
The Muscatine Health Support Granting Fund, provided by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, guarantees a three-year commitment to these services. This partnership with NAMI and Muscatine Public Health will work to promote early detection and treatment, as well as suicide prevention for youth. NAMI has nationally developed these programs in order to full an information gap for parents and caregivers.
“Area families will have the opportunity to learn how to become more effective advocates for their loved ones and access available community services,” said NAMI Support and Education Programs Coordinator Vicki Walters.
Walters went on to explain that NAMI programs will help parents and caregivers develop coping and communication skills, as well as improve the family dynamic. “We believe that recovery starts at home with a strong family support structure,” she said.
A free seminar will be held from 5:30 to 7:30PM on Monday, February 10th at the Musser Public Library. The seminar will be led by family members in the NAMI Family and Friends group who will share their stories as well as discuss the community resources that will be available.
The seminar will also cover topics such as understanding diagnoses, effective communication studies, the importance of self-care and more. Residents can register for the seminar online on the NAMI website or by calling 563-386-7477. They can also download the NAMI Friends and Family companion eBook for free at www.namigmv.org.
Following the seminar, Muscatine Community College will work with NAMI to provide their first program - an eight week, Tuesday night Family-to-Family Education Program. Course topics from the program will include understanding mental health conditions and preparing for a crisis, getting a diagnosis, overview of conditions, treatment options, communication skills and problem solving, empathy and recovery, and moving forward. The program will be from Feb. 18 through April. 7, 6-8PM. Families can call 563-336-3444 to register. The course number is #9088. Registration is open until Feb 25.
NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley currently serves six counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, providing education, advocacy and support to families loving with mental illness and helping them build better lives.
