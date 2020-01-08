MUSCATINE — Mental health education and support programs are expanding in Muscatine County.
In partnership with Muscatine Department of Public Health, National Alliance on Mental Health will offer programming for family and caregivers who support youth and adults with a mental health condition. The Department of Public Health will use its referral network to bring families into NAMI programs.
The Muscatine Health Support Granting Fund, provided by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, guarantees a three-year commitment to these services. The partnership will promote early detection and treatment, and suicide prevention for youth.
“Area families will have the opportunity to learn how to become more effective advocates for their loved ones and access available community services,” said NAMI Support and Education Programs Coordinator Vicki Walters.
Walters said NAMI programs will help parents and caregivers develop coping and communication skills, and improve the family dynamic.
You have free articles remaining.
“We believe that recovery starts at home with a strong family support structure,” she said.
A free seminar will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Musser Public Library. The seminar will be led by family members in the NAMI Family and Friends group who share stories and discuss available community resources.
The seminar will cover topics such as understanding diagnoses, effective communication studies, and the importance of self-care. Residents can register for the seminar online at namigmv.org or by calling 563-386-7477. A NAMI Friends and Family companion ebook is available at namigmv.org.
Following the seminar, Muscatine Community College will work with NAMI to provide an eight week family-to-family education program. Course topics include understanding mental health conditions and preparing for a crisis, getting a diagnosis, overview of conditions, treatment options, communication skills and problem solving, empathy and recovery, and moving forward. The program will run 6-8 p.m. Feb. 18 to April. 7. Families can call 563-336-3444 to register.
NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley serves six counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, providing education, advocacy and support to families loving with mental illness and helping them build better lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.