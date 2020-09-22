NAMI offers classes to help parents with children exhibiting mental health symptoms

MUSCATINE — Starting October 15, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will be offering its basics education program for parents and other caregivers of youth exhibiting mental health symptoms or diagnosis.
The free six-week program will meet at Strawberry Farm Bed & Breakfast, 3402 Tipton Road, Muscatine, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays.
This program is one of the nonprofit's signature courses, according to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley’s education coordinator, Laurie Edge. “It’s one of the foundation programs of NAMI,” she said, adding that NAMI tries to offer this program once or twice each year.
“This year’s been a little challenging,” Edge said. “The last class we did was virtual, so we didn’t have as good of a turnout.” With the upcoming program course being in person, she hopes that will bring in more participants.
Some of the course topics include the impact mental health conditions can have on the family, resources to help children navigate the school and justice symptoms, and how to prepare for crisis situations and appropriately respond to them.
“There are families all across the country that are hurting,” Edge said. NAMI studies show that 17% of youth between the ages of 6 and 17 years old experience a mental health disorder such as depression or anxiety in any given year.
“You have parents and caregivers… who have children and adolescents who live with a mental illness, and many times when it presents itself, they don’t necessarily know that they may be dealing with a mental health condition,” Edge said. “So when you’re thrown into the world of mental illness, it’s new territory.” As such, the NAMI Basics education class hopes to guide those parents and caregivers who may be feeling lost.
This course will be taught by parents and caregivers who have both been trained to handle mental health issues as well as those who have lived similar experiences with their own children and families. “When you meet in a group setting, it’s allowing the families to connect with each other and know that they’re not alone,” Edge said. “You learn from each other, you empower each other, and you gain more confidence.”
Additionally, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley are working in partnership with the Muscatine Department of Public Health and Trinity on Youth Suicide Prevention to provide accurate information in this course.
“I think that parents may be experiencing for the first time depression and anxiety in their kids because of the pandemic, and it’s difficult for these kids not knowing how to navigate without having that social interaction,” Edge said. As such, she believes that parents need to be proactive during this time by learning about what their kids may be going through in order to be a good support system for them.
“Because of COVID-19, we’re seeing cases like this more and more in youth as well as adults,” she said, “So I just think it’s a good idea for people to be educated on what they’re dealing with.
To register for the course or to learn more about it, visit www.namigmv.org or call 563-386-7477 ext. 266, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
