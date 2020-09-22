NAMI offers classes to help parents with children exhibiting mental health symptoms

“You have parents and caregivers… who have children and adolescents who live with a mental illness, and many times when it presents itself, they don’t necessarily know that they may be dealing with a mental health condition,” Edge said. “So when you’re thrown into the world of mental illness, it’s new territory.” As such, the NAMI Basics education class hopes to guide those parents and caregivers who may be feeling lost.

This course will be taught by parents and caregivers who have both been trained to handle mental health issues as well as those who have lived similar experiences with their own children and families. “When you meet in a group setting, it’s allowing the families to connect with each other and know that they’re not alone,” Edge said. “You learn from each other, you empower each other, and you gain more confidence.”

Additionally, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley are working in partnership with the Muscatine Department of Public Health and Trinity on Youth Suicide Prevention to provide accurate information in this course.