NAMI offers education program on support youth with mental health conditions this April

MUSCATINE — Starting next month, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will host Thursday evening classes focused on supporting youth who live with a mental health condition.
NAMI already offers free education programs focused on coping with and supporting loved ones who have mental health conditions, but this class is primarily focused on children and teenagers.
According to Angela Gallagher, executive director of NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, 17 percent of youth ages 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder at some point in their childhood.
These conditions and disorders could include anxiety, depression, oppositional authority disorder, conduct disorder and more.
“We don’t go into a lot of the actual diagnosis because we don’t want the child to get labeled, we just cover the signs and symptoms of these conditions,” Vicki Walters, education coordinator said. “We emphasize whether they’re exhibiting these signs or symptoms and use that to move forward toward acceptance and help.”
The six week course covers the impact mental health conditions have on the family, available professional treatment options, different therapies, resources to help navigate the school and justice systems, and how to advocate for their child’s rights.
“We just prepare the family as a whole for how to navigate through a crisis if it were to happen,” said Walters.
The class will also teach self-care techniques for the parents.
While Walters is leading the class, it will also being taught by parents and caregivers who have lived similar experiences with their own families and who have been trained by NAMI to teach as well as share their stories.
“That’s what makes our program so unique. Our volunteers that are teachers have been through that trauma or that crisis so they’re able to share and understand,” Walters said, “The parents coming in really feel like they’re not alone anymore.”
In addition to this class and the teen anti-self-harm support groups that are currently presented at the Robert Young Center, NAMI will offer a family support group on the same date and time as the teen group.
“We’re replicating something we’ve done in Rock Island,” Gallagher said, “We’re focusing on the parents, caregivers and foster parents that might be surprised their youth has a problem. Our family support group will get with these parents and talk about what they can expect and validate how they may be feeling.”
However, they will need families to come forward, willing to be trained in order to help facilitate this support group.
“We really prefer that if you’re going to facilitate a support group that you take the NAMI Basics class,” said Gallagher.
For those interested in the Basics class, call NAMI at 563-386-7477 Ext. 266 and start the application process.
“We’re hoping to train at least six people in Muscatine to help us.”
All six sessions of the NAMI Basics class is free, however registration is required and can be completed through www.namigmv.org. The first of these classes is on April 2, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Muskie Early Learning Center.