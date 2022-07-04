Naylor files suit against county charging religious discrimination

MUSCATINE – A controversial former Muscatine County Jail administrator has filed a federal lawsuit against the county and former Sheriff C.J. Ryan alleging religious discrimination for being fired from the position in May 2020.

On June 28, the Muscatine County Attorney’s office received a subpoena for the lawsuit filed by former jail administrator Dean Naylor alleging he was deprived of his First Amendment rights related to religious freedom, freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The suit requests a jury trial. The county has 21 days to file a written response to the suit. No response has been made from the county yet.

In the 46-page suit, Naylor, a born-again Christian, alleges he was terminated from the position, which he had served in for a decade, due to a scriptural post on YouTube he had made. The suit claims Naylor had no negative work reviews and was never disciplined for anything in the 10 years he worked as jail administrator. He said it was after a local newspaper “quoted and condemned” Nayor’s religious beliefs on marriage, sexuality, salvation and the Christian faith in April 2020 he was fired. The suit said the article focused on Nayor’s beliefs on the End Times, same-sex marriage, and Christianity as the one true faith.

“Even to the extent Plaintiff’s comments may be controversial – at least to those who do not share his religious beliefs – Plaintiff had a Constitutional right to publish and share them as a private citizen,” the suit said. The suit later claims “The Defendants terminated the plaintiff’s employment solely on the basis of his disfavored religious beliefs.”

Naylor had become controversial after the discovery of seven YouTube videos and an online treatise in which Naylor referred to Muslims as “pawns of the Devil,” and spoke against the “gay lifestyle.” The videos and treatise had been posted in 2013. During a Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was reported there is no written policy governing what employees can post on their personal web sites. The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted to put Muscatine County on notice that if there were any reports of discrimination against Johnson County prisoners, Johnson County would have to reconsider its arrangement to house prisoners with Muscatine County. In 2019 Muscatine County received $657,415 for housing Johnson County prisoners.

Teamsters Local 238, representing the Muscatine County Jail's correction officers, also condemned the statements.

A social media policy passed in 2018 the suit claims, says “Employees are free to express themselves as citizens with few exceptions.” It also says Naylor doesn’t recall the jail receiving a copy.

The suit says Naylor, as a devout Christian, is called to share the gospel, even the teachings that would be considered offensive to people of different beliefs. It also says the Bible condemns hatred of, and prejudice against, people which is a principle he practiced as the jail administrator. It also said in none of the videos did Naydor make any reference to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office or his job. It also said when he was terminated, no written evidence was offered alleging he failed to properly fulfill the duties of jail administrator or of workplace misconduct.

“Plaintiff never discriminated against a colleague or inmate on the basis of faith or otherwise at any point during his decade of service as Jail Administrator,” the suit claims.

The suit says for almost two years Naylor has been unable to find employment in his vocational field and in October 2021 had to obtain labor with the U.S. Postal Service.

The suit asks for compensatory damages against the defendants that includes back pay and interest and for attorney’s fees.

