Never at capacity: MCSA prepares for influx of clients due to incoming cold

MUSCATINE – On Christmas Eve, Muscatine experienced its first real taste of the cold that Midwest winters are known for, with temperatures reaching highs of only 16 degrees and strong winds making that feel colder. Chances for snow have also been popping in and out of local forecasts.
When the weather gets this cold, warming shelters like the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) can make the difference between staying safe and spending a night out in life-threatening cold for some people.
“We obviously are a warming shelter for Muscatine, and we’re happy to provide that service,” Scott Dahlke, executive director for MCSA said.“We’ve had our boilers and heating systems checked, and everything is working full-steam.”
Currently, the shelter has plenty of capacity, both for those looking to stay for a couple hours to get warmed up and those looking to spend the night. MCSA has not seen any cases of COVID-19 from the clients or their staff.
“We’ve done everything public health has recommended, and we’ve been very aggressive in making sure that we are addressing the needs of our shelter and our clients during the pandemic,” Dahlke said.
In preparation for the cold, MCSA has done what they can to both make sure their shelter is ready for an influx and to reach out to those who may need the shelter but who may because cautious about staying there. MCSA has done the latter through their Street Outreach program.
“Whenever somebody calls to report someone being homeless, we can go out with a bag of emergency supplies and give that to the people while also trying to encourage them to come to our shelter,” Dahlke said.
According to him, these outreach calls have increased by about 30 percent since the colder weather started, and the shelter expects that to rise as the season continues. Dahlke acknowledged that some may not feel safe coming into a shelter during a pandemic.
“We’d like to dispel their fear, but we understand that there are all sorts of concerns with the pandemic,” he said. “If we can go out there, especially when it’s cold, and encourage them to come into our shelter, that’s a huge focus for us.”
The staff at MCSA are also keeping the current moratorium on evictions, which is expected to end soon, in mind as something that could also bring in more clients.
“We’re just a little fearful that people are doubling up or over-occupying apartments right now for fear of coming in during COVID-19, and that’s not always the best situation,” Dahlke said. “We do expect that when the moratorium ends and vaccines start becoming more prevalent that people will start coming into our shelter more often.”
Though this may seem like a challenge, Dahlke said that they are prepared for this increase and put contingencies in place in case of needing to quarantine any clients or if members of their staff become ill. “We’ve done all the proper planning to be ready for any crisis that comes our way.”
Along with having plenty of sanitizer and PPE equipment, MCSA uses several other tools and features to prevent outbreaks within the shelter, such as automatic temperature reading machines in every entrance and sneeze guards at the front desk.
They also plan on installing automatic door openers so guests don’t have to touch the door handles, and every person who comes in to stay the night is screened. Social distancing is enforced, with clients being asked to wear masks while in common areas, and plastic curtains have been put up in the MCSA food pantry.
With all of these features and guidelines in place, Dahlke hopes that he and his staff are able to put people who are in need of their services at ease, and promise that they will continue doing all they can to keep MCSA safe.
“We don’t want people to endure any length of homelessness because of fear of the pandemic,” Dahlke said, “We are open to provide the community’s service of public sheltering. We will not turn anybody away and we will never be at capacity.”