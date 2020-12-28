Never at capacity: MCSA prepares for influx of clients due to incoming cold

“Whenever somebody calls to report someone being homeless, we can go out with a bag of emergency supplies and give that to the people while also trying to encourage them to come to our shelter,” Dahlke said.

According to him, these outreach calls have increased by about 30 percent since the colder weather started, and the shelter expects that to rise as the season continues. Dahlke acknowledged that some may not feel safe coming into a shelter during a pandemic.

“We’d like to dispel their fear, but we understand that there are all sorts of concerns with the pandemic,” he said. “If we can go out there, especially when it’s cold, and encourage them to come into our shelter, that’s a huge focus for us.”

The staff at MCSA are also keeping the current moratorium on evictions, which is expected to end soon, in mind as something that could also bring in more clients.

“We’re just a little fearful that people are doubling up or over-occupying apartments right now for fear of coming in during COVID-19, and that’s not always the best situation,” Dahlke said. “We do expect that when the moratorium ends and vaccines start becoming more prevalent that people will start coming into our shelter more often.”