'Never Forget' Muscatine fire chief recalls Sept. 11th attacks, encourages others to reflect

Hartman has already spoken at this ceremony, and will do so again this year. “As you stand up there and try to share your feelings, talking to a group of firefighters in a situation like this is different from talking to the general public, because they have a much deeper understanding of the words you’re saying and the feelings you’re trying to convey,” he said, “Being up there and sharing a few words is pretty inspiring.”

Hartman believes that many firefighters share his experience in watching the event and feel the same unique sense of dread, horror and sadness. With their shared brotherhood, this tragedy becomes all the more personal.

“That is one thing with firefighters as a whole, we’re kind of like family,” he said, “It doesn’t matter what city you’re from, or what state, or country you’re from. If you’re a firefighter and you run across another firefighter from any place else, instantly there’s a connection there. I did not personally know any of those firefighters (in the towers), but the grief and loss that I and every other firefighter felt was still there. They were part of our firefighting community.”

At the Muscatine Fire Department, Hartman adds that there is an additional sense of sadness. One year and three days after 9/11, their department lost Michael Kruse, who died fighting a house fire.