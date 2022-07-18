New 988 mental health hotline begins

MUSCATINE – People experiencing a mental health crisis now have a new option to reach out for help that is only a three digit phone call away.

Beginning Saturday, July 16, people can call or text the numbers 9-8-8 for the new national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Based on the 911 emergency line, the lifeline is designed to be fast and memorable and will connect people who are contemplating self-harm with a trained mental health professional. The goal of the hotline is to make it easier for people to call for help. Since its inception, the Biden administration has invested over $400 million to strengthen crisis centers to support the new hotline. The crisis center network is made up of 170 centers, with two in Iowa. The numbers are guaranteed to be manned and callers won’t be put on hold.

“We deal with mental health issues inside the facility (the Muscatine County Jail) on a daily basis,” Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess said. “Unfortunately this is one of the stops in that process.”

Riess also said that there are several projects in the works at the Muscatine County Jail to streamline the mental health process, including a tele-health program. In many cases, when people are having a mental health crisis 911 is called.

The 988 system promises to get people in crisis to mental health professionals and possibly free up law enforcement officers who would have otherwise had to answer the call, Riess explained. He commented the system is much the same as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline but the contact number is “a lot easier to remember.”

Muscatine County Emergency Management Director Chris Jasper explained the Federal Communications Commission designated 988 as the three-digit number of the federal suicide lifeline on July 16, 2020. It went live July 16 2022. He believes there will be a “learning curve” with the public to know what is appropriate to call 911 for and what to call 988 for.

“The thought process is instead of people having a mental health crisis remembering an 800 number, they are going to remember an easier three-digit number,” he said. “Also, instead of keeping a dispatcher or law enforcement officer tied up with one of those calls, it allows them to handle other emergencies.”

Jasper said if needed the call centers can confer with local dispatch centers if there is an emergency that would be appropriate for law enforcement to respond to. There is also a Mobile Crisis Team in Eastern Iowa that can be dispatched to the scene of incidents, if need be.

In the years Riess has worked in law enforcement, he has seen the need for training in mental health response among law enforcement officers rise. In the police academy, there is a block of instruction specifically for dealing with subjects experiencing mental health issues. He also said there is continuing training for area law enforcement.

“Absolutely,” Riess said when asked if knowledge on how to deal with mental health was more important for law enforcement. “I think it is more prevalent these days. The more capabilities we have to deal with it – it is better for us and it is better for the people.”

He also said the new 988 system will allow officers to put people into direct contact with mental health professionals who have the resources to help subjects out.

Muscatine County Jail Administrator Matt McCleary said mental health issues in the jail range from someone just behavior symptoms to someone having a full mental health crisis. He said the jail works closely with area mental health programs. In the most extreme cases, the jail can work with Trinity Medical Center – Muscatine to have an inmate committed for either a 48-hour or 72-hour hold. The inmate is then transferred to a mental health treatment facility. He said recently there had been a few cases where the subject was taken directly to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.