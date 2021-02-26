New Collaboration 1 director promises a 'fresh start' for local production companies

MUSCATINE — This week, Collaboration 1, in association with Vision 2020 and Crossroads, Inc., announced a “fresh look at how to support and partner with production companies… with a completely integrated work force.”
“We have done production in the past, and with some new leadership that came on board, we wanted to bring in and start with supporting our employment department, as well,” said newly appointed Production Director Kraig Reed.
Since 1969, Crossroads, Inc. has managed vocational services and workshops to help those struggling with employment. Collaboration 1 acts as an “extension workforce” for local companies.
Collaboration 1 said it can expand its workforce and production footprint, and help those looking for a job in the production industry.
“We’re working closely with Supported Employment to help place people that they’ve already identified as folks that are interested in working in a production setting, and they’ll support them through their program with a job coach and help them build job skills that they’re going to need for future employment,” Reed said.
Currently, Collaboration 1 is also partnering with programs through Crossroads, MCSA, Vision 2020 and, as of recently, Senior Resources. These partnerships will help connect Collaboration 1 with those who need their assistance in finding work.
“We are so pleased to have Kraig join our team," said CEO Cheryl Plank. "He brings great expertise and enthusiasm for this role, and he has quickly become an asset to an already talented group of employees.”
As the production director, Reed will focus on both keeping production in Muscatine up and attracting new business, while ensuring supported employees are also included in the production progress.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. We have a good leadership team that shares our overall goal, in that we’re really trying to integrate our folks with other businesses in the area, and I think we have to be a model of that,” Reed said. “If we’re asking community partners to integrate our supported employment folks into their workforce, we need to be a good example of that here – and that would be the true nature of Collaboration 1.”
Reed said that Collaboration 1 is still working toward community integration. “We’re also a certified document shredding company, and we do have a number of community partners right now, but we can always add to that.”
For more information, call Reed at 563-263-3545, or email kreed@crossroadsmuscatine.org.