New Collaboration 1 director promises a 'fresh start' for local production companies

“We are so pleased to have Kraig join our team," said CEO Cheryl Plank. "He brings great expertise and enthusiasm for this role, and he has quickly become an asset to an already talented group of employees.”

As the production director, Reed will focus on both keeping production in Muscatine up and attracting new business, while ensuring supported employees are also included in the production progress.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. We have a good leadership team that shares our overall goal, in that we’re really trying to integrate our folks with other businesses in the area, and I think we have to be a model of that,” Reed said. “If we’re asking community partners to integrate our supported employment folks into their workforce, we need to be a good example of that here – and that would be the true nature of Collaboration 1.”

Reed said that Collaboration 1 is still working toward community integration. “We’re also a certified document shredding company, and we do have a number of community partners right now, but we can always add to that.”

For more information, call Reed at 563-263-3545, or email kreed@crossroadsmuscatine.org.

