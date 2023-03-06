WAPELLO — Wapello Fire and Rescue (WFR) personnel have been trying to replace the city’s aging fire station with a new building for almost 20 years. At Thursday’s City Council meeting, a professional services agreement was approved with Shive-Hattery, Cedar Rapids, which should provide a design for a new station.

The estimated cost for the agreement is $44,750 and will include building drawings and narratives on civil, structural, architecture, mechanical, electrical and plumbing components.

A client kickoff meeting is scheduled for March 23, with the schematic design delivered to the city by May 25.

According to the agreement and earlier discussions, the new station is expected to be located on city property near the intersection of Spruce Drive and Mulberry Street.

Earlier design work completed by VSP Engineering, Coralville, will be incorporated into the Shive-Hattery work, according to the agreement.

The new 16,640-square-foot fire station is expected to measure 80 feet by 208 feet and include the following spaces: classroom, office, staff workstations, closets/storage, restrooms, kitchen, workshop with breathing air and medical room, ambulance storage room with offices equipped with restrooms for the ambulance director and assistant director, as well a recommended enclosed turn-out gear room separated from the apparatus bay.

In other action involving WFR, the council approved a $320,000 budget to purchase a replacement ladder firetruck. The replacement unit is expected to be a used vehicle, WFR Chief Damon Moore had previously reported.

The city’s previous ladder truck was damaged in a fire and disposed of through a $120,000 insurance settlement.

In his presentation on the budget to the council at Thursday’s meeting, Moore provided additional details on the budget.

He said the budget would include the insurance settlement; a previous $10,000 donation from Farmers Elevator and Exchange and $40,000 from the fire department’s reserve account.

The other key proposed funding will hopefully come from a $150,000 loan from the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau Revolving Loan program, Moore said.

The City Council approved the department’s application for the funding, which has 0% interest, a 1% origination fee and a 10-year term.

Moore said the department’s application would be reviewed in April, with award notification expected by the end of the month.

In other financial action, the council set an April 6 public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget. According to the notice of public hearing on the amendment, an additional $424,448 in revenue is projected to be added to the budget; along with $722,250 in additional expenditures.

The extra revenue comes from the insurance payment for the damaged ladder truck; the anticipated fire truck loan and $149,448 in American Rescue Plan funding.

The additional expenditures will include the proposed ladder truck purchase, additional asphalt work, replastering of the swimming pool, fire station design work and other costs.

The council also approved a $50 donation to the Wapello Community Club for the Wapello Easter Egg Hunt

Moore and Assistant Ambulance Service Director Sam Gillip respectively provided updates on fire department and ambulance service calls and other issues.

Mayor Pro-Tem Brett Shafer also reported the deed for the former City Hall at 337 N. Second had been delivered to the city. Shafer had previously reported the transfer had been presented to prior owner Dean Jensen as an option to facing additional legal issues related to the building’s condition.