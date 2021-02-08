New flower shop, 'Petal and Leaf,' opens in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Spring may still be a while away, but with Valentine's Day on the way, new offerings of springtime flora are in bloom in Muscatine.
Located on 1003 Park Avenue, Owner Jen Summy opened her flower shop, Petal and Leaf Muscatine, in January. She said things have been “pleasantly steady” so far.
“Valentine’s Day is very much a procrastinator’s holiday,” Summy said, believing she'll see more pre-orders leading up to the holiday.
She's taken the recent snow and sub-zero temperatures into account to keep the quality of her products despite the difficult weather.
Summy appreciates the emotional impact that flowers have on people.
“They’re a way for us to say what our hearts want to say but our words don’t always come out right," she said.
She also enjoys how flowers can be for any occasion, a comfort or a celebration, or just a way to bring a smile to someone's face. “They just have a profound effect on people.”
A former employee of the Flower Gallery for 12 years, now called the Gift Gallery, Summy has experience working with flowers, and this wanted to make a business out of it. “It was just kind of those ‘meant to be’ situations that this property came up for sale a couple weeks ago after Karen made the decision to just be a gift shop,” she said.
“Design work is probably my biggest passion,” she said, “using different textures and making them more artistic as well as beautiful.”
She enjoys using varieties of flowers not normally put together, and designing arrangements that are truly unique. “I just enjoy taking a couple stems of flowers and making them look beautiful in a vase."
Petal and Leaf will specialize in flower arrangements and houseplants, and sell Lagomarcino’s Chocolates. It will not sell gifts.
“I love chocolate, and it’s probably one of my favorite things besides flowers,” Summy said. “I think flowers and chocolate go hand-in-hand anyway, and it was a really easy decision to go with Lagomarcino’s, because it’s a local family-owned business out of the Quad-Cities and their chocolate sells itself.”
Summy said she wants to support her family with her new business, and hopes to serve the community by offering a product that is creative and artistic. “I hope to bring unique floral varieties to the community, and spread love through flowers,” she said.
Petal and Leaf is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Online ordering is available at petalandleafmuscatine.com.