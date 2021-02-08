New flower shop, 'Petal and Leaf,' opens in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Spring may still be a while away, but with Valentine's Day on the way, new offerings of springtime flora are in bloom in Muscatine.

Located on 1003 Park Avenue, Owner Jen Summy opened her flower shop, Petal and Leaf Muscatine, in January. She said things have been “pleasantly steady” so far.

“Valentine’s Day is very much a procrastinator’s holiday,” Summy said, believing she'll see more pre-orders leading up to the holiday.

She's taken the recent snow and sub-zero temperatures into account to keep the quality of her products despite the difficult weather.

Summy appreciates the emotional impact that flowers have on people.

“They’re a way for us to say what our hearts want to say but our words don’t always come out right," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also enjoys how flowers can be for any occasion, a comfort or a celebration, or just a way to bring a smile to someone's face. “They just have a profound effect on people.”