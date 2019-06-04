{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Sewer Department is planning to close New Hampshire at Pond Street today (Wednesday, June 5) to make sewer repairs. Pond Street will remain open.

The closure is expected to last one day, but the exact timing of the closure and the length of the closure depends on the weather. Please drive with caution and avoid this area if possible.

