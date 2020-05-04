New Muscatine small business loan program begins accepting applications this week

MUSCATINE — The application period for the Economic Assistance for Muscatine Small Businesses program has officially begun. From May 1 – 7, local small businesses will have the opportunity to apply for up to $2,500 to help cover expenses such as rent, utilities and more.

This Economic Assistance program was approved during the city council’s meeting on April 16 as a way to provide relief to small businesses that have been financially affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. The city will be using up to $400,000 for this program and will be administered similarly to the Small Business Forgivable Loan program.

A loan review committee will review all completed application by May 12, and the city hopes businesses can start receiving funds by the middle of this month. On the first day of the application period, 20 businesses have completed their applications with 21 other businesses still in the process of filling them out, according to City Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin. Only businesses that haven’t received aid from other sources, don’t have any liens held by the city, county or state and that have been in business since before March 1, 2019 will be able to apply.