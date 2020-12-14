New SCBA packs arrive at Muscatine Fire Department

MUSCATINE – In August 2020, the Muscatine Fire Department was given an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) for $260,909.09 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Now, four months later, the fire department has received its 41 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air packs.
“We’re going through the in-service training right now, and the firefighters are pretty happy,” Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer said. “There’s a lot of good technology in them that creates a safer environment on the fire ground.”
While SCBA packs provide fresh air in Immediate Danger to Life (IDLH) environments, these new packs have additional features that can further assure the safety of Muscatine firefighters while on the job.
“They allow us to have better accountability of who’s where and things like that because of the technology in the packs,” Ronzheimer explained. “We can actually monitor their air from the outside of the incident, so we don’t have to get on the radio and ask them what their air status is. We can now monitor that from a computer.”
This feature also expands to situations such as evacuations, with the packs allowing an easier means of communication with any firefighters inside of a fire, as well as being able to report back whether or not a fallen firefighter is still breathing air. “It’s really good, there’s a lot of good things to it.”
Back in August, Ronzheimer had said that due to the grant program being so competitive, the department had been denied this grant for two years. The last time the department was able to purchase air packs was in 2001, which made this upgrade all the more important.
While they still weren’t able to get the full amount they asked for, shortly after the department had been offered the grant, the City of Muscatine agreed to match 10% of the grant, which allowed them to still purchase all of the air packs that they needed.
“Fortunately for us, 41 new packs covers pretty much everything that we do,” Ronzheimer said. “Every apparatus and such. Part of the grant is that they look at the seated positions that you have, and we have 41 positions where we have to have an air pack, so we’ll be very well covered.”
Additionally, the department had recently replaced the 42nd air pack that they had due to it being in such disrepair, and while it was purchased separately from the other 41 packs, Ronzheimer believes that the technology is similar enough that it can still be used. He also hopes that these packs will last almost as long as their old ones had.
“In 19 years, technology has changed a lot, and with the way fire changes based on the products that are made and how fast they are burned, hopefully there will be other changes in technology that we can adapt to these packs and upgrade them as we use them,” Ronzheimer said, adding that the packs have also have a lifetime warranty and most repairs that need to be done to them will be covered.
By purchasing these SCBA packs through the AFG grant program, the department has saved $212,500, which is the amount that had been set aside in their budget and would have been used if they had been denied the grant once again. Currently, there are no big purchases or projects planned for this money.
“It’s always a great thing when you get money back from the federal government to help support your community and help build us and give us the tools that we need so we can be more successful in the community when we have these emergencies,” Ronzheimer said. “Now we’re able to be a little bit more safe and provide some good services while reducing risk to our fire fighters.”
