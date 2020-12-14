New SCBA packs arrive at Muscatine Fire Department

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Back in August, Ronzheimer had said that due to the grant program being so competitive, the department had been denied this grant for two years. The last time the department was able to purchase air packs was in 2001, which made this upgrade all the more important.

While they still weren’t able to get the full amount they asked for, shortly after the department had been offered the grant, the City of Muscatine agreed to match 10% of the grant, which allowed them to still purchase all of the air packs that they needed.

“Fortunately for us, 41 new packs covers pretty much everything that we do,” Ronzheimer said. “Every apparatus and such. Part of the grant is that they look at the seated positions that you have, and we have 41 positions where we have to have an air pack, so we’ll be very well covered.”

Additionally, the department had recently replaced the 42nd air pack that they had due to it being in such disrepair, and while it was purchased separately from the other 41 packs, Ronzheimer believes that the technology is similar enough that it can still be used. He also hopes that these packs will last almost as long as their old ones had.