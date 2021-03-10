New sluice gate gets installed at Papoose Creek Lift Station just in time for the rainy season

MUSCATINE – A new sluice gate has been installed inside the Papoose Creek Lift Station in Riverside Park. Miller Trucking and Excavating did the work in five days, sooner than the anticipated two weeks.
This comes two years after the gate was damaged, and in such poor condition, according to Koch, the facility had been afraid if they closed the sluice gate, they wouldn't be able to reopen it.
Sluice gates are used during heavy rain. The Papoose Creek gate prevents runoff or flooding from the Mississippi River from backing up the Muscatine sanitary sewer system.
Without these preventative measures in place, many businesses in the downtown area had to deal with basements flooding with sanitary discharge.
“(The installation) went very well, considering we have never seen that gate completely exposed before. It’s generally underwater at all times, so considering that we kind of had to go on what we thought was down there and the drawings of it that came from 1965, we did pretty well, I would say,” said Water & Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) Director Jon Koch.
Koch said the gate had to be altered on the spot by the WRRF staff with help from Lewis Brothers Industrial Services, which helped with the rapid fabrication of materials.
“With the quick thinking and the fabrication technology and skill that my staff had, we were able to take what we saw and make changes in real time. I would like to commend my staff for that,” he said.
A new gate was purchased in December 2019, but WRRF needed more staff and equipment to properly install the gate and the water levels of the Mississippi were still too high, so installation was pushed ahead to this year.
The city will be required to keep the gate open in order for water from Papoose Creek to come into the lift system, Koch said, where it’ll then be pumped to the WRRF. The gate will only be closed in times that the WRRF staff see fit, such as during high water, when there’s heavy run off or when the wet well pumps are struggling to keep up with the flow.
“We know that we can help the businesses along the riverfront particularly from the effects of high river flooding,” Koch said. “This gate should go a long way to making sure that we can keep that sewer back-up from happening as much as possible.”
Koch said the gate wouldn’t stop ground water or other storm water issues from flooding basements.
Although closing the sluice gate will still cause Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) to go out into the Mississippi River, Koch said in a press release that once the West Hill project is complete, there will be fewer instances of CSO and it will provide businesses with better protection against sewer backups due to the two systems being complete separate.
“We’re really happy that we got this installation done at the time that we did, because we can’t really do it during high flow in the spring and summer,” Koch said, “My staff and the contractor, Miller Trucking and Excavating, did an excellent job, and I commend them in getting this done before the spring rain started.”