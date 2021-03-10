New sluice gate gets installed at Papoose Creek Lift Station just in time for the rainy season

A new gate was purchased in December 2019, but WRRF needed more staff and equipment to properly install the gate and the water levels of the Mississippi were still too high, so installation was pushed ahead to this year.

The city will be required to keep the gate open in order for water from Papoose Creek to come into the lift system, Koch said, where it’ll then be pumped to the WRRF. The gate will only be closed in times that the WRRF staff see fit, such as during high water, when there’s heavy run off or when the wet well pumps are struggling to keep up with the flow.

“We know that we can help the businesses along the riverfront particularly from the effects of high river flooding,” Koch said. “This gate should go a long way to making sure that we can keep that sewer back-up from happening as much as possible.”

Koch said the gate wouldn’t stop ground water or other storm water issues from flooding basements.

Although closing the sluice gate will still cause Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) to go out into the Mississippi River, Koch said in a press release that once the West Hill project is complete, there will be fewer instances of CSO and it will provide businesses with better protection against sewer backups due to the two systems being complete separate.

“We’re really happy that we got this installation done at the time that we did, because we can’t really do it during high flow in the spring and summer,” Koch said, “My staff and the contractor, Miller Trucking and Excavating, did an excellent job, and I commend them in getting this done before the spring rain started.”

