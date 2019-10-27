Jody's Bar and Grill hosted its annual "Best Chili" competition on Saturday where Muscatine cooks went head to head in a full house for the title of Best Chili. Proceeds from the event were donated to Viola Werner's "Toyz 4 Kidz" to buy bicycles for Muscatine children who may not receive a gift at Christmas.
On Sunday more than 60 crafters, vendors and makers from the area were on hand for the first Riverview Makers Market and Vendor Fair held at the Merrill Hotel Ballroom. With a suggested entry fee of a food donation, organizers Missy Plowman and Lacey Lake hoped to raise money and food to donate to the Muscatine Salvation Army.
The community events were considered the unofficial kick-off to "Two Weeks of Love" fundraising season.
