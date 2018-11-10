Abolt-Bashore Engagement

Kelsey Ann Abolt, Spirit Lake, is engaged to Caleb John Bashore, Spirit Lake.
Kelsey is the daughter of Doug and Ann Abolt, Donnellson. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Business Administration. Kelsey is employed as an office manager at Ries Eyecare in Milford.
Caleb is the son of John and Lori Bashore, Letts. He graduated from Iowa State University with a Master's Degree in Engineering Management and Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Engineering. Caleb is employed as a senior test engineer at Agco Corporation in Round Lake, Minn.
The couple will be united in marriage on Aug. 3, 2019, at Ardon Creek Vineyard and Winery, Letts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.