Try 1 month for 99¢
Abolt-Bashore Engagement
Buy Now

 Caleb Bashore and Kelsey Abolt

Kelsey Ann Abolt, Spirit Lake, is engaged to Caleb John Bashore, Spirit Lake.

Kelsey is the daughter of Doug and Ann Abolt, Donnellson. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Business Administration. Kelsey is employed as an office manager at Ries Eyecare in Milford.

Caleb is the son of John and Lori Bashore, Letts. He graduated from Iowa State University with a Master's Degree in Engineering Management and Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Engineering. Caleb is employed as a senior test engineer at Agco Corporation in Round Lake, Minn.

The couple will be united in marriage on Aug. 3, 2019, at Ardon Creek Vineyard and Winery, Letts.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments