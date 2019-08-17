A 60th wedding anniversary reception for Marvin and Mickie Hinrichs will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Muscatine Church of Christ, 3603 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. All friends and relatives are invited.
Most Popular
-
Muscatine cop allegedly punched woman in the face, says city violated Iowa code in firing him
-
Two die in Fruitland house fire
-
In incident report, fired Muscatine Police officer said he punched a woman 'in the face one time' to end fight
-
Dawn Nicole (McConahay) Ecklund
-
'A true public servant': Muscatine magistrate Neva Rettig Baker dies at 57
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.