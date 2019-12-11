MUSCATINE – The third and final public meeting regarding the Grandview Avenue project will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the Water and Resource Facility at 1202 Musser Street.
City of Muscatine staff and the project management team will host the event. Representatives from the Bolton and Menk engineering firm will also be on hand to answer questions regarding the project. Community members are welcome to attend and residents and business owners along the project route (Main Street to South Houser Street) are encouraged to attend.
“We are going to have some art work there so people can see the extent of the program,” said Kevin Jenison, city communications manager. “It will kind of give people a heads up on the different phases.”
A public hearing of the plans and specifics for the project has been tentatively set for the Jan. 16, 2020 city council meeting. A bid letting by the Iowa Department of Transportation is set for Feb. 18, 2020, with the contract tentatively scheduled to be awarded in March 2020. Work is scheduled to begin in April 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
The project will be completed in two phases over a two-year period to minimize road closures. The first phase will be completed in 2020 and will include work from Oregon to South Houser Street. The second phase will be completed in 2021 and include work from Oregon to Main Street.
Jenison said the city is hoping not to close the avenue entirely. He said there would be sections that would have to be closed, but the closures would be done as quickly as possible.
The goal of the project is to modernize Grandview Avenue, provide a safe and attractive corridor, improve pavement and utility infrastructure, and enhance the walkability of the Grandview Avenue corridor with enhanced pedestrian opportunities and the incorporation of green infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.