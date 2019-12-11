During the 35th annual Holiday Stroll Friday, workers from Ascentra Credit Union approached people at random and gave them a $2 bill. The project began in 2012 when Ascentra workers began to get $50 to do something impactful. In some cases, the employees pool their money for a greater impact. The team gave away 100 bills at the event. Included were, from left, Salvador Perez-Alvarez, Vanessa Perez, Exavi Vilagrana, Aiden Alvarez, Melissa Cabraro-Alvarez, Mackenzie Cantwell, Eric Huber, Laura Murguira, Juan Izaguirre and Anna Izaguirra.
top story
Ascentra Credit Union gives away $2 bills at Holiday Stroll
- Updated
- 0
Print Ads
Other
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.