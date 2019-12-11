{{featured_button_text}}
Ascentra

During the 35th annual Holiday Stroll Friday, workers from Ascentra Credit Union approached people at random and gave them a $2 bill. The project began in 2012 when Ascentra workers began to get $50 to do something impactful. In some cases, the employees pool their money for a greater impact. The team gave away 100 bills at the event. Included were, from left, Salvador Perez-Alvarez, Vanessa Perez, Exavi Vilagrana, Aiden Alvarez, Melissa Cabraro-Alvarez, Mackenzie Cantwell, Eric Huber, Laura Murguira, Juan Izaguirre and Anna Izaguirra. 

