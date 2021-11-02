Bark defeats Broderson in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Three new members will be sworn in to serve on the Muscatine City Council after being elected during the 2021 city school election.

According to the unofficial results of the election, challenger Brad bark beat incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson, with Bark getting 1,834 votes to Broderson’s 1,236. Candidate Chad Bishop got 76 votes while candidate James Edgmond got 258 votes. The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will canvass the vote during Monday’s meeting.

In the race for the at-large city council seat, challenger Angela Lewis defeated incumbent Kelcey Brackett with 1,791 votes to Brackett’s 1,452. In the race for the vacant second ward seat, candidate Jeff Osborne won with 189 votes to candidate Josiah Anderson’s 143 votes and candidate Alyson Glynn’s 130 votes. Fourth ward incumbent Nadine Brockert, who ran unopposed received 366 votes.

In the Muscatine School Board race for three vacant seats, newcomers Matt Conard, Lindsey Phillips and Ken LaRue were elected, nudging out incumbent Toby McCarter.

In Atalissa Angie Dickey, who ran unopposed, won the mayor’s race with 45 votes. City council candidates Scott Skubal and Karen Rock were also elected.