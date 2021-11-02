Bark defeats Broderson in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Three new members will be sworn in to serve on the Muscatine City Council after being elected during the 2021 city school election.
According to the unofficial results of the election, challenger Brad bark beat incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson, with Bark getting 1,834 votes to Broderson’s 1,236. Candidate Chad Bishop got 76 votes while candidate James Edgmond got 258 votes. The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will canvass the vote during Monday’s meeting.
In the race for the at-large city council seat, challenger Angela Lewis defeated incumbent Kelcey Brackett with 1,791 votes to Brackett’s 1,452. In the race for the vacant second ward seat, candidate Jeff Osborne won with 189 votes to candidate Josiah Anderson’s 143 votes and candidate Alyson Glynn’s 130 votes. Fourth ward incumbent Nadine Brockert, who ran unopposed received 366 votes.
In the Muscatine School Board race for three vacant seats, newcomers Matt Conard, Lindsey Phillips and Ken LaRue were elected, nudging out incumbent Toby McCarter.
In Atalissa Angie Dickey, who ran unopposed, won the mayor’s race with 45 votes. City council candidates Scott Skubal and Karen Rock were also elected.
In Conesville, Herbert Gartzke won the uncontested mayor’s races with 24 votes. Two seats on the council will be filed by Kelly Singleton and Cory Conaway.
In the Columbus School Board election, uncontested Andy White, Todd Heck and John Chaney were elected.
In Fruitland, Marty Hills won the uncontested Mayo’s seat while Jennifer Smith and Chris Painter will sit on the council, leaving one open seat.
In the Louisa/Muscatine School Board race, Candidates Jennifer Rader, Scott Wilson and Jeff Riggan will sit on the board, nudging out candidate Christine Kirk.
In Nichols, Linsey Reimers won the uncontested mayor’s race while candidates Kelsie Lampe, Cynthia Massey, Jay Hora, John Hudson and Russell Grim were elected to the council.
Jeremiah Davis won the uncontested Stockton mayoral race and Karrl Rutenbeck and Cynthia Pedersen will serve on the city council
In the contested West Liberty mayoral race, Katherine McCullough won with 212 votes, beating Robert Hartman, who had 123 votes and Joe Olsen, 77 votes. The contested West Liberty City Council race saw Dana Domingez elected with 210 votes and Omar Martinez with 157, beating candidates Vanessa Espinoza, Nadia Olsen, David Smith and Ralph Remour. The uncontested West Liberty School Board election showed Rebecca Vargas and Edward Moreno winning.
In Wilton Keith Stanley won the uncontested mayoral race with 183 votes, In the contested city council race, Allen (Bill) Voss and Steve owens beat candidate Michael Rohwer. The uncontested Wilton School Board race saw candidates Robert Metzger and Tara Olen elected.