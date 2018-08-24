Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Norma Whitmore

Norma Whitmore

The family of Norma Whitmore will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Sunnybrook at Muscatine, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, Muscatine.

It is requested that gifts be omitted.

She married Robert Whitmore in 1947. He passed away in 2007. She has four children: Linda Kleindolph, James Whitmore, Timothy Whitmore and Julie Schwabenlander. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She enjoys spending time with her family.

