The family of Norma Whitmore will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Sunnybrook at Muscatine, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, Muscatine.
It is requested that gifts be omitted.
She married Robert Whitmore in 1947. He passed away in 2007. She has four children: Linda Kleindolph, James Whitmore, Timothy Whitmore and Julie Schwabenlander. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She enjoys spending time with her family.
